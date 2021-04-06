IND USA
Polling officials collecting the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other necessary things required for the West Bengal assembly election, at a distribution centre, in Uluberia on Monday. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: EVMs, VVPATs found at political leader’s house; sector officer suspended

Polling is underway in 31 constituencies across three districts, including Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 09:40 AM IST

The Election Commission of India suspended a sector officer at Uluberia Uttar in Howrah district after EVMs and VVPAT machines were found at a political leader’s house.

“We have already suspended the sector officer. The EVMs and VVPAT machines, which were recovered, were kept as reserve. After the incident, the machines have been withdrawn from the poll process and replaced by new ones. All the political parties have been informed. Action is also likely to be taken against police personnel,” said a senior poll panel official.

Polling is underway in 31 constituencies across three districts, including Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas.

According to a senior poll official, the sector officer had spent the night at the leader’s house, who was his relative, along with the machines.

After the incident came to light, villagers staged a protest. A police contingent had to be sent to the spot to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

