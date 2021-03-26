‘Exposes true colours’: Dharmendra Pradhan on TMC leader’s ‘4 Pakistans’ remark

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday lashed out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Alam over his “four Pakistans” remark, which, Pradhan said, “again exposes true colours of the TMC.”

“Reprehensible remarks by Sheikh Alam yet again exposes true colours of TMC. Communal polarisation and appeasement have been a strategy of Didi to remain in power. But, this time, Bengal won’t let TMC’s allegiance to anti-India ideology go unpunished,” the Union petroleum minister tweeted, a day before the eastern state witnesses first phase of polling. Thirty out of state’s total 294 assembly constituencies will vote on Saturday, with seven more phases to follow till April 29.

The controversy stems from remarks made by Alam on Wednesday, when, during campaigning, he said, “We are 30% and they are 70%. They will come to power with the support of 70%, they should be ashamed. If our Muslim population moves to one side, then we can create four new Pakistans. Where will 70% of the population go?”

The ‘70%’ in TMC leader’s remark refers to Hindus, who, according to the 2011 Census, constitute almost 80% of India’s population, while Muslims constitute more than 14%. In Bengal, whose population is more than nine crore, Hindus and Muslims constitute more than 70% and 27% respectively, as per the 2011 Census. ‘They,’ meanwhile, refers to the BJP.

The party has often accused West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of “minority appeasement,” and has also criticised her for “prohibiting Hindu festivals” in the state.

After the video of Alam’s speech went viral, several senior BJP leaders, including state in-charge, Kailash Vijayvargiya, co in-charge and IT cell chief Amit Malviya and Lok Sabha MP from Bengal, Arjun Singh, questioned Banerjee. Alam later apologised for his remarks.

Counting of votes and declaration of results for all 294 constituencies in the poll-bound state is scheduled for May 2. Banerjee is looking at a third term as CM, after winning in 2011 and 2016, while the BJP, buoyed by its performance here in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is aiming to form its first government in West Bengal.