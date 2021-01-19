IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata

  • Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:08 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday asked Mamata Banerjee to prepare a letterhead describing her as the ‘former chief minster’, a day after the Bengal CM's announcement that she will contest the upcoming assembly elections from Nandigram. “Mamata Banerjee will contest elections from Nandigram. She should ready a letter pad with the words 'former CM' written on it,” Adhikari, who crossed over to the BJP recently, said while addressing a rally in Purba Medinipur district's Khejuri.


Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies. Banerjee said that Nandigram is close to her heart and continues to remain special. “Bhawanipore is my elder sister and Nandigram is my younger sister. I will try to contest from both assembly constituencies. The people of Bhawanipore may feel bad. But I don’t want to hurt them. If I can manage (to contest from both constituencies) it is okay. But I will contest from Nandigram,” Banerjee had said at a rally in Nandigram on Monday.


Rebel TMC lawmaker Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had a close relationship as the former's active participation in the Nandigram movement led to TMC ousting the Left Front government in 2016. In this picture from 2016, Adhikari is seen exchanging greeting with the Bengal CM. (Suvendu Adhikari/Facebook)
Rebel TMC lawmaker Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had a close relationship as the former's active participation in the Nandigram movement led to TMC ousting the Left Front government in 2016. In this picture from 2016, Adhikari is seen exchanging greeting with the Bengal CM. (Suvendu Adhikari/Facebook)


The war of words between Adhikari and Banerjee began soon after the chief minister’s announcement. Adhikari challenged Mamata on Monday saying that he will resign from politics if he cannot defeat the Bengal chief minister by more than 50,000 votes. “Write this down and mention the date and time. I will leave politics if I cannot defeat her by half lakh (50,000) votes,” Adhikari said while addressing a rally in south Kolkata on the same day.

The Bengal chief minister’s announcement has brought back Nandigram once more into the spotlight. Nandigram remains important for both the chief minister and Suvendu Adhikari as the movement to protect farmers’ lands from acquisition 13 years ago catapulted both of them into the nation’s political stage.

Adhikari was responsible for building the Trinamool Congress’ voter base in Jangalmahal, Nandigram and Purba Medinipur as the party’s youth leader. Adhikari since joining the BJP in December has vowed to remove the Banerjee's government from power.

Bengal will hold elections this year but incidents of political violence have cast a shadow over the polling process. Buoyed by its performance in the state in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the state’s BJP unit remains confident that it will oust Banerjee from power in West Bengal assembly elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suvendu adhikari mamata banerjeee

Related Stories

With Mamata Banerjee announcing her decision to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari will have to devote considerable time in his own AC now.(PTI)
With Mamata Banerjee announcing her decision to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari will have to devote considerable time in his own AC now.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

What explains Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram entry?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:59 AM IST
While Mamata Banerjee’s announcement has shifted all focus to Nandigram, it needs to be underlined that Bhabanipur might not be a totally safe seat for her in today’s circumstances. Past election statistics underline this fact.
READ FULL STORY
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (ANI)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (ANI)
india news

'Will send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Mamata Banerjee announces at rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee also took a jibe at BJP leaders eating food with Dalit families while visiting West Bengal, saying she would ask her party workers to pay money to those hosting them.
READ FULL STORY
Banerjee also called the BJP ‘washing powder’ claiming that it has become a place for tainted politicians to ‘clean up their dirty act’.(ANI Photo)
Banerjee also called the BJP ‘washing powder’ claiming that it has become a place for tainted politicians to ‘clean up their dirty act’.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata to fight from Nandigram in a bid to win back electorates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • The Nandigram movement was instrumental in the TMC’s rise to power in the eastern state as well as in the country’s recent political history.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
The banner of the Home Minister has been broken as the Trinamool Congress supporters shouted slogans and held posters against Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
The banner of the Home Minister has been broken as the Trinamool Congress supporters shouted slogans and held posters against Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

TMC holds 'peace' rally in south Kolkata where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Accusing the BJP of instigating the TMC workers from its roadshow on Monday, Biswas alleged that the BJP supporters assaulted ordinary people at the Charu Market area where the clashes took place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Subhendu Adhikar waves to supporters during a public rally, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Subhendu Adhikar waves to supporters during a public rally, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Will wipe TMC out in 2021': BJP's Dilip Ghosh on West Bengal Assembly polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are due in April-May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress MP and former footballer Prasun Banerjee summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Narada sting case at Nizam Palace in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Trinamool Congress MP and former footballer Prasun Banerjee summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Narada sting case at Nizam Palace in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Disgruntled TMC MP meets Abhishek Banerjee, says he is not leaving party

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:44 AM IST
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who was present at the meeting, said "Prasun-da is a veteran in the party and a pride of the country."
READ FULL STORY
Close
With Mamata Banerjee announcing her decision to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari will have to devote considerable time in his own AC now.(PTI)
With Mamata Banerjee announcing her decision to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari will have to devote considerable time in his own AC now.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

What explains Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram entry?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:59 AM IST
While Mamata Banerjee’s announcement has shifted all focus to Nandigram, it needs to be underlined that Bhabanipur might not be a totally safe seat for her in today’s circumstances. Past election statistics underline this fact.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banerjee also called the BJP ‘washing powder’ claiming that it has become a place for tainted politicians to ‘clean up their dirty act’.(ANI Photo)
Banerjee also called the BJP ‘washing powder’ claiming that it has become a place for tainted politicians to ‘clean up their dirty act’.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata to fight from Nandigram in a bid to win back electorates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • The Nandigram movement was instrumental in the TMC’s rise to power in the eastern state as well as in the country’s recent political history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yadav has already once declared his support for the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the upcoming West Bengal polls earlier in January.(File photo)
Yadav has already once declared his support for the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the upcoming West Bengal polls earlier in January.(File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Akhilesh Yadav extends support to Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal polls

Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has always been a staunch critic of the BJP, alleging that the party had used hatred to win in the 2017 UP assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
west bengal assembly election

Stones pelted at BJP workers during rally attended by Union minister

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • Stones pelted at BJP workers during rally attended by Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, party's state chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata, reports ANI
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
india news

West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
TMC MLA from Nandigram and former minister Suvendu Adhikari shifted to the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 19, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister will contest the upcoming polls from Nandigram. (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister will contest the upcoming polls from Nandigram. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘It's a special place for me’: Mamata to contest elections from Nandigram

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • Mamata Banerjee’s decision to contest the elections from Nandigram can also be seen as a counter to TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced the party will contest in West Bengal Assembly Election 2021(HT PHOTO)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced the party will contest in West Bengal Assembly Election 2021(HT PHOTO)
india news

'Reaching Kolkata soon': Shiv Sena will contest in West Bengal election

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:36 PM IST
In 2019 Lok Sabha election, Shiv Sena had contested from West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"If these vaccines were taken by some TMC leaders, there would be a shortfall," BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh told reporters.(PTI)
"If these vaccines were taken by some TMC leaders, there would be a shortfall," BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh told reporters.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC leaders in Bengal received Covid vaccine shots meant for health workers: BJP

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Several TMC leaders, including two MLAs, were among the people who received the Covid-19 vaccine in Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday, the opening day of the nationwide vaccination programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recently, the state unit of the party held a meeting with Shah and Nadda, in which the preparations for elections were reviewed. (Representative Image)(ANI)
Recently, the state unit of the party held a meeting with Shah and Nadda, in which the preparations for elections were reviewed. (Representative Image)(ANI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal BJP demands more rallies of Nadda, Shah, Adityanath before elections

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST
According to sources, the BJP is also planning to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary function to be attended by the Prime Minister in a grand manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The net increase in the number of voters is 2.01 per cent, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.(PTI/ file photo. Representative image)
The net increase in the number of voters is 2.01 per cent, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.(PTI/ file photo. Representative image)
west bengal assembly election

Over 20 lakh new voters added to final electoral rolls for West Bengal

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:05 PM IST
The total number of voters in the state is 7,32,94,980. Of them, 3,73,66,306 are male, 3,59,27,084 female and 1,590 belong to the third gender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Satabdi Roy. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
TMC MP Satabdi Roy. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

'I am a MP, can go to Delhi,' says TMC's Satabdi Roy amid speculations

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:26 PM IST
In a social media post on her 'Satabdi Roy Fan Club' Facebook page, Roy said the reason behind her absence in party programmes in her constituency, Birbhum, was because she is not informed about the schedules in advance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP