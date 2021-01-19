Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata
- Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday asked Mamata Banerjee to prepare a letterhead describing her as the ‘former chief minster’, a day after the Bengal CM's announcement that she will contest the upcoming assembly elections from Nandigram. “Mamata Banerjee will contest elections from Nandigram. She should ready a letter pad with the words 'former CM' written on it,” Adhikari, who crossed over to the BJP recently, said while addressing a rally in Purba Medinipur district's Khejuri.
Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies. Banerjee said that Nandigram is close to her heart and continues to remain special. “Bhawanipore is my elder sister and Nandigram is my younger sister. I will try to contest from both assembly constituencies. The people of Bhawanipore may feel bad. But I don’t want to hurt them. If I can manage (to contest from both constituencies) it is okay. But I will contest from Nandigram,” Banerjee had said at a rally in Nandigram on Monday.
The war of words between Adhikari and Banerjee began soon after the chief minister’s announcement. Adhikari challenged Mamata on Monday saying that he will resign from politics if he cannot defeat the Bengal chief minister by more than 50,000 votes. “Write this down and mention the date and time. I will leave politics if I cannot defeat her by half lakh (50,000) votes,” Adhikari said while addressing a rally in south Kolkata on the same day.
The Bengal chief minister’s announcement has brought back Nandigram once more into the spotlight. Nandigram remains important for both the chief minister and Suvendu Adhikari as the movement to protect farmers’ lands from acquisition 13 years ago catapulted both of them into the nation’s political stage.
Adhikari was responsible for building the Trinamool Congress’ voter base in Jangalmahal, Nandigram and Purba Medinipur as the party’s youth leader. Adhikari since joining the BJP in December has vowed to remove the Banerjee's government from power.
Bengal will hold elections this year but incidents of political violence have cast a shadow over the polling process. Buoyed by its performance in the state in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the state’s BJP unit remains confident that it will oust Banerjee from power in West Bengal assembly elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC holds 'peace' rally in south Kolkata where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata
- Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will wipe TMC out in 2021': BJP's Dilip Ghosh on West Bengal Assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disgruntled TMC MP meets Abhishek Banerjee, says he is not leaving party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What explains Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram entry?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata to fight from Nandigram in a bid to win back electorates
- The Nandigram movement was instrumental in the TMC’s rise to power in the eastern state as well as in the country’s recent political history.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav extends support to Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stones pelted at BJP workers during rally attended by Union minister
- Stones pelted at BJP workers during rally attended by Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, party's state chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata, reports ANI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘It's a special place for me’: Mamata to contest elections from Nandigram
- Mamata Banerjee’s decision to contest the elections from Nandigram can also be seen as a counter to TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Reaching Kolkata soon': Shiv Sena will contest in West Bengal election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC leaders in Bengal received Covid vaccine shots meant for health workers: BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal BJP demands more rallies of Nadda, Shah, Adityanath before elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20 lakh new voters added to final electoral rolls for West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am a MP, can go to Delhi,' says TMC's Satabdi Roy amid speculations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox