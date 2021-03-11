Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Hope to return to the field in 2-3 days, says Mamata Banerjee from hospital
Hope to return to the field in 2-3 days, says Mamata Banerjee from hospital

Banerjee is contesting the West Bengal assembly polls from Nandigram, where she is pitted against Suvendu Adhikari, who defected from her Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The constituency goes to the polls on April 1
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:03 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10. (PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was hospitalised after unidentified men allegedly attacked her in Nandigram a day earlier, on Thursday said she hopes to return to election campaigning in the next two to three days even as she may need a wheelchair.

“I will manage. I would not drop a single meeting. Maybe I would need a wheelchair for a few days. I want your support,” Banerjee said in a video message from her hospital bed.

Also Read | ‘Matter of humanity’: BJP urges probe over ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee

“I would urge everyone to stay calm and show restraint. Do not do anything that causes inconvenience to the people,” she said, as protests broke out across the state over the attack. There were reports of scuffles between the BJP and TMC supporters from multiple places.

Banerjee was allegedly attacked after she filed her nomination on Wednesday and was rushed to Kolkata for treatment.

“...I sustained a bone and ligament injury in my leg. I had pain in my chest and head after the accident. I was standing on the car and greeting the people. There was so much pressure that I got injured. I took whatever medicines I had in hand and headed for Kolkata,” said Banerjee in the message.

The BJP has accused her of enacting a drama for public sympathy.

