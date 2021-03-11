'Matter of humanity': BJP urges probe over 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee

Terming the alleged attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as a "matter of humanity", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Thursday requested a high-level probe in the matter, adding that the party does not want any politics over it.

"How did the incident take place under surveillance of Z+ security? We request high-level investigation. We do not want politics over this; this is a matter of humanity," Chatterjee said.

On Thursday, Banerjee released a video message urging people and party workers to be calm and exercise restraint. She also said her election schedule won't get affected but will have to remain wheelchair-bound for some time.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has slammed the Election Commission (EC)for failing to provide proper security to Banerjee, who was injured during poll campaign in Nandigram, and said the EC can't shun responsibility as it is in charge of law and order situation in the poll-bound West Bengal.

Claiming that the attack was a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of the TMC supremo", the TMC leaders said anti- social elements have been mobilised from the neighbouring states by the BJP in Nandigram to unleash violence.

Accusing the EC of acting "as per orders" of the BJP leaders, the TMC delegation, after meeting the EC officials, alleged that the "Election Commission did nothing despite there being reports of a possible attack on Banerjee".

A delegation of the BJP also met EC officials earlier in the day and demanded a thorough probe into the incident in which Banerjee got injured in Nandigram the previous day.

"The law and order situation in Bengal was good. But, after the announcement of elections, law and order become the responsibility of the Election Commission. The Election Commission removed Director General of Police (DGP) of the state police, and the very next day she was attacked," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.