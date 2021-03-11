'Matter of humanity': BJP urges probe over 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee
- A delegation of the BJP also met EC officials earlier in the day and demanded a thorough probe into the incident in which Banerjee got injured in Nandigram the previous day.
Terming the alleged attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as a "matter of humanity", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Thursday requested a high-level probe in the matter, adding that the party does not want any politics over it.
"How did the incident take place under surveillance of Z+ security? We request high-level investigation. We do not want politics over this; this is a matter of humanity," Chatterjee said.
On Thursday, Banerjee released a video message urging people and party workers to be calm and exercise restraint. She also said her election schedule won't get affected but will have to remain wheelchair-bound for some time.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has slammed the Election Commission (EC)for failing to provide proper security to Banerjee, who was injured during poll campaign in Nandigram, and said the EC can't shun responsibility as it is in charge of law and order situation in the poll-bound West Bengal.
Claiming that the attack was a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of the TMC supremo", the TMC leaders said anti- social elements have been mobilised from the neighbouring states by the BJP in Nandigram to unleash violence.
Accusing the EC of acting "as per orders" of the BJP leaders, the TMC delegation, after meeting the EC officials, alleged that the "Election Commission did nothing despite there being reports of a possible attack on Banerjee".
A delegation of the BJP also met EC officials earlier in the day and demanded a thorough probe into the incident in which Banerjee got injured in Nandigram the previous day.
"The law and order situation in Bengal was good. But, after the announcement of elections, law and order become the responsibility of the Election Commission. The Election Commission removed Director General of Police (DGP) of the state police, and the very next day she was attacked," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC
- Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital after her 'repeated requests': Doctors
- After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gandhis, Manmohan Singh among Congress’ 30 ‘star campaigners’ for Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: JMM not to contest, to suppport TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal polls: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No question of any competition’: Suvendu Adhikari on BJP’s prospects in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trinamool leaders to meet EC for a second time over attack on Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC observers to visit Nandigram spot today where Mamata was allegedly attacked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee suffers bone injuries: How the situation snowballed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calcutta HC reprieve for TMC candidate whose nomination was rejected
- Elections to Bengal’s 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata injury draws new Bengal battle line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC letter after CM injury full of ‘insinuations, averments’: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox