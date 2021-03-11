Hope to return to the field in 2-3 days, says Mamata Banerjee from hospital
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was hospitalised after unidentified men allegedly attacked her in Nandigram a day earlier, on Thursday said she hopes to return to election campaigning in the next two to three days even as she may need a wheelchair.
“I will manage. I would not drop a single meeting. Maybe I would need a wheelchair for a few days. I want your support,” Banerjee said in a video message from her hospital bed.
Banerjee is contesting the West Bengal assembly polls from Nandigram, where she is pitted against Suvendu Adhikari, who defected from her Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The constituency goes to the polls on April 1.
Also Read | ‘Matter of humanity’: BJP urges probe over ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee
“I would urge everyone to stay calm and show restraint. Do not do anything that causes inconvenience to the people,” she said, as protests broke out across the state over the attack. There were reports of scuffles between the BJP and TMC supporters from multiple places.
Banerjee was allegedly attacked after she filed her nomination on Wednesday and was rushed to Kolkata for treatment.
“...I sustained a bone and ligament injury in my leg. I had pain in my chest and head after the accident. I was standing on the car and greeting the people. There was so much pressure that I got injured. I took whatever medicines I had in hand and headed for Kolkata,” said Banerjee in the message.
The BJP has accused her of enacting a drama for public sympathy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC
- Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital after her 'repeated requests': Doctors
- After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gandhis, Manmohan Singh among Congress’ 30 ‘star campaigners’ for Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: JMM not to contest, to suppport TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal polls: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No question of any competition’: Suvendu Adhikari on BJP’s prospects in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trinamool leaders to meet EC for a second time over attack on Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee suffers bone injuries: How the situation snowballed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calcutta HC reprieve for TMC candidate whose nomination was rejected
- Elections to Bengal’s 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata injury draws new Bengal battle line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC letter after CM injury full of ‘insinuations, averments’: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee still has symptoms related to bony injuries: Doctor
- Dr Bandopadhyay said that Banerjee's abdominal ultrasonography, x-ray of right forearm and right shoulder, CT scan of thorax are within acceptable limits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox