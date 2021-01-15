IND USA
TMC MP Satabdi Roy. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

'I am a parliamentarian, can go to Delhi,' says TMC's Satabdi Roy amid speculations

In a social media post on her 'Satabdi Roy Fan Club' Facebook page, Roy said the reason behind her absence in party programmes in her constituency, Birbhum, was because she is not informed about the schedules in advance.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:26 PM IST


Trinamool Congress leader Satabdi Roy said on Friday she is not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid speculation over a rift with her party, news agency ANI reported. This comes after the actor-turned-politician said in a cryptic post on Facebook that she is facing issues within the TMC. She had also said that if she takes any decision, she will inform people about it at 2pm on Saturday.

"I am a parliamentarian and I can go to Delhi. It doesn't mean I am joining BJP," news agency ANI quoted Roy as saying. "I am facing a lot in TMC. The Facebook post is genuine and was made by me," she also said.

In a social media post on her 'Satabdi Roy Fan Club' Facebook page, Roy said the reason behind her absence in party programmes in her constituency, Birbhum, was because she is not informed about the schedules in advance. "Many have been asking me why I am not seen in party programmes in Birbhum. How do I attend when I don't get to know about the schedule?" Roy wrote on Facebook.

Roy was last seen during chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Birbhum visit on December 28.

Another senior TMC leader and state minister Rajib Banerjee, who has been maintaining distance with the party, also said in a social media post that he will reveal his next step in a Facebook live session on Saturday afternoon.

The latest development comes a month after the TMC's heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari along with 35 other party leaders including five MLAs and an MP switched over to the BJP, which is hoping to wrest power from the TMC in the state after emerging as the second-biggest party in West Bengal in the 2019 general polls.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.

