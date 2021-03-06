Kailash Vijayvargiya holds door-to-door campaign to invite people to PM Modi's mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday held a door-to-door campaign to invite people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. Vijayvargiya was seen speaking to people in Kalighat Hawkers' Market in Kolkata ahead of Modi’s grand public rally, which will be his first in the state after the announcement of the poll schedule. "There will be only the public and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the biggest celebrity. We will welcome those coming in. If Mithun Chakraborty comes, we will welcome him," Vijayvargiya said earlier in the day.
The senior leader was referring to reports that actor Mithun Chakraborty may also share the stage with the Prime Minister. State’s BJP vice president Arjun Singh told news agency ANI, "If Mithun Chakraborty comes, it will be good, both for Bengal as well as our party. If he comes on a stage where there is the Prime Minister, the people of Bengal will be happier."
Taking a dig at chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Vijayvargiya said, "I believe this will be the biggest rally in the history of Bengal. Mamata is now afraid of losing. Last time, she gave 57 tickets to minorities, but this time she gave 42 tickets to them," he said.
His remark came in the backdrop of the candidates' list of the ruling Trinamool Congress announced on Friday. This time, the chief minister will be fighting the poll from the Nandigram assembly constituency in East Midnapore instead of her traditional seat Bhawanipore in south Kolkata. The BJP’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections is also in full swing in Bengal, where the party has set a target of more than 200 seats.
