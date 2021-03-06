Suvendu Adhikari is BJP’s choice against CM Mamata Banerjee on Nandigram seat in Bengal polls
- The party’s general secretary also announced the names of 56 candidates for the assembly elections out of which 6 candidates were given to women.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced Suvendu Adhikari as its candidate from Nandigram where he will take on chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. The party’s general secretary Arun Singh also announced the names of 56 other candidates for the March-April assembly elections, out of which six are women and one seat has been given to the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).
Banerjee had on Friday announced that she will also be contesting from Nandigram. Adhikari, who joined the BJP last year, had said that he will leave no stone unturned to defeat the Trinamool Congress government in the state.
The battle for Nandigram is important as it was vital for the rise of the Trinamool Congress a decade earlier and Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari had played a huge role in the anti-land acquisition movement based on which the TMC defeated the Left Front government in 2011.
Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari in 2007 had spearheaded the anti-land acquisition which catapulted the Trinamool Congress to political prominence and after which it won the panchayat elections in 2008, Lok Sabha elections in 2009, municipal polls in 2010 and recorded a huge victory ousting the Left Front government from power in the 2011 legislative assembly elections. Adhikari was vital for that win because he and his family were instrumental in expanding TMC’s base in West Midnapore, Purulia and Bankura which were formerly Left Front’s bastions.
"I have recently been to Durgapur and I have seen that people are seeking a change. They want to break free from the tyranny of the current government," Singh said on Saturday.
Elections in the eastern state will be held in eight phases from March 27. The votes will be counted in May 2.
