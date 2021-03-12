Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital after her 'repeated requests': Doctors
- After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment and has been discharged on her repeated requests, doctors at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital said on Friday. "She has been advised to review after seven days," a doctor said.
Doctors treating Banerjee yesterday said she suffered severe “bony injuries” in her left ankle and foot, besides injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck as her supporters blocked roads, burnt tyres and performed prayers in temples and mosques a day after she was allegedly attacked.
After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram in Purba Medinipore district earlier in the evening, for the next 48 hours.
WATCH: ‘BJP leaders including PM Modi said…’: TMC MP slams BJP over attack on Mamata
Doctors conducted an X-ray on the chief minister minutes after she was taken to the Kolkata hospital from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday night.
Banerjee went to Nandigram on Wednesday to file her nomination. In the evening, she alleged that some people deliberately attacked and injured her. A preliminary investigation by the police and a section of the eyewitnesses hinted that the injuries may be the result of an accident.
Banerjee, who is seeking a third term as chief minister, said she would not cancel any scheduled meetings and use a wheelchair if needed.
Banerjee is pitted against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP a few months back.
Sticking to Banerjee's version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that "the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…"
Elections to Bengal's 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Dr Bandopadhyay said that Banerjee's abdominal ultrasonography, x-ray of right forearm and right shoulder, CT scan of thorax are within acceptable limits.
