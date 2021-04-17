Mamata Banerjee stood like a wall between Centre and people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of stalling the Centre’s schemes in the poll-bound state. PM Modi said when the Centre made laws abolishing triple talaq and brought reforms to help farmers and help victims of cyclone Amphan, Mamata Banerjee stood like a wall to ensure benefits do not reach the state’s citizens. “In the last 10 years, Didi betrayed you in the name of development. She stood like a wall in front of development. The Centre offered a facility of free healthcare up to ₹500,000, she became a wall. The Centre formed laws to help refugees, she opposed this too,” PM Modi said during a campaign rally in Asansol.

PM Modi also alleged accused Mamata Banerjee of not attending meetings organised by the central government. “Didi is so proud of herself that she thinks everybody else is beneath her. She did not attend the meetings where we discussed the Covid-19 situation. She also did not attend the NITI Aayog governance council meeting as well as the meeting to discuss the cleaning of the River Ganga. While other CMs make time for the meeting, Didi always has a reason to skip these meetings,” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government after May 2. “Didi, May 2 is just a fortnight away. You cannot clean coal if you wash it,” he said. It was an oblique reference to the ongoing investigation into the coal mining scam in which Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee’s wife and in-laws along with the party’s youth leaders are being investigated by central agencies. He is also the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee has turned Asansol into a hotbed for mafia rule, PM Modi said while addressing the rally in the district. PM Modi said that the TMC government misused the vast majority of natural resources in the district and allowed corruption because of which people fled the region. “There is an empire of illegal coal mining spread across this region starting from places like Jamuria, Barabani and Ranirganj to Bankura border. Everyone knows the value of coal in this region and who reaps profits from illegal coal mining in the region. People of Bengal are also aware that industrialists and entrepreneurs in this region have to ‘Bhaipo Tax’ in order to conduct business here,” the Prime Minister said, taking a jibe at Abhishek Banerjee.

Asansol will poll on April 26 in the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly elections 2021. The BJP and TMC are engaged in a bitter contest in the West Bengal assembly elections, which are being held this year under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday West Bengal Election Phase 5 is being held with three more rounds to go. The votes will be counted on May 2.