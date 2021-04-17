IND USA
Polling officials carry EVMs and other polling materials at a distribution center ahead of West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting, in Kolkata
Live

West Bengal Polls Phase 5 Live Updates: GNLF says North Bengal wants change

West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting Live Updates: Several key constituencies in north and south Bengal will vote in a crucial phase of West Bengal polls. Electorates from of 45 constituencies spanning across Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling along with a segment of Purbo Bardhaman, North 24 Parganas and Nadia vote today.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 07:52 AM IST

West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting Live Updates: West Bengal holds Phase 5 of its legislative elections on Saturday as candidates from Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) go head-to-head in 45 constituencies spanning across 6 districts. Electorates of several North Bengal districts like Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling along with a segment of Purbo Bardhaman, North 24 Parganas and Nadia will exercise their universal franchise on April 17. The elections in Bengal come amid a surge of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across the nation as well as in Bengal.

During phase 5, 319 candidates are in fray out of which 39 are women. Darjeeling, Kurseong, Matigara-Naxalbari, Siliguri, Phansidewa, Dhupguri, Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri, Rajganj, Dabgram-Phulbari, Mal, Nagrakata and Kalimpong will vote in Phase 5 of the Assembly elections.

Nadia’s Santipur, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim, Krishnaganj, Ranaghat Uttar Purba, Ranaghat Dakshin, Chakdaha, Kalyani and Haringhata will vote in today’s phase.

Electorates in North 24 Parganas' Bidhannagar, Madhyamgram, Rajarhat Gopalpur, Rajarhat New Town, Baranagar, Kamarhati, Haroa, Minakhan, Barasat, Deganga, Sandeshkhali, Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar, Hingalganj, Panihati and Dum Dum will cast their universal franchise today.

Purba Bardhaman's Raina, Jamalpur, Manteswar, Kalna, Memari, Bardhaman Uttar, Khandaghosh and Bardhaman Dakshin will vote in West Bengal's Phase 5 elections.

Several key regions like north Bengal and Naxalbari will go into polls in Phase V in Bengal. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri noticed social turbulence since the demand for Gorkhaland by Nepali-speaking Gorkhas remained a long-standing demand. In this election, the Binoy Tamang-led faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha is supporting the Trinamool Congress. Naxalbari, which was the home of the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency head to polls on Saturday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 17, 2021 07:52 AM IST

    Gorkha National Liberation Front president confident BJP will win hill districts

    GNLF president while speaking to news agency ANI said he was certain that during this elections it is 'game over' for the TMC. He said that a change in government is needed.

  • APR 17, 2021 07:49 AM IST

    Voters get set to cast their votes at Bardhaman South

    Voters were seen getting ready to cast their votes during the West Bengal Election 2021 phase 5 voting at a polling booth in Bardhaman South.

  • APR 17, 2021 07:13 AM IST

    PM Modi urges voters to go and vote in large numbers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to go in large numbers and exercise their franchise. He also asked first time voters to go and cast their votes.

  • APR 17, 2021 07:01 AM IST

    Polling for Phase 5 of elections kicks off

    Voters outside a polling centre in Salt Lake's Bidhannagar (ANI/Twitter)
    West Bengal's 45 constituencies across 6 districts begin polling.

  • APR 17, 2021 06:59 AM IST

    Early voters queue at North 24 Parganas' Kamarhati

    A polling booth in North 24 Parganas' Kamarhati saw early voters queuing up ahead of the West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting.

  • APR 17, 2021 06:56 AM IST

    North 24 Parganas' Bidhannagar gears up for polling

    North 24 Parganas' Bidhannagar which will begin voting shortly sees preparations ahead of West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting which is scheduled to begin shortly.

  • APR 17, 2021 06:54 AM IST

    Polling officers prepare ahead of voting in Siliguri

    Polling officers were seen preparing ahead of the West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting in north Bengal's Siliguri.

  • APR 17, 2021 06:25 AM IST

    Covid-19 shadow looms large over Bengal as electorates across 45 constituencies vote

    The pandemic remains a challenge for the state as it registered 6,910 new Covid-19 cases and 26 fatalities ahead of the West Bengal elections phase 5 voting. Bengal currently has 41,047 active cases of Covid-19.

  • APR 17, 2021 06:16 AM IST

    Phase 5 to witness key battle between BJP, TMC

    BJP buoyed by its performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections is confident of ahead of West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting across 13 constituencies of north Bengal. Trinamool Congress also remains confident that local issues will increase the chances of registering a strong win in south Bengal seats.

west bengal assembly elections 2021 kalimpong darjeeling bardhaman purba north 24 parganas nadia district mamata banerjee amit shah prime minister narendra modi
The West Bengal Election Phase 5 is being seen as a key battle for the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is looking to win more than 200 seats in the eastern state. (AFP Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Voting begins in West Bengal Election Phase 5 in 45 seats

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Voting is being held across 45 constituencies in the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021.
PM Modi urged citizens to vote in Phase 5 of West Bengal assembly polls in large numbers.
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Election Phase-5: PM Modi urges voters to turn up in large numbers

Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Amid a steep spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, West Bengal will vote in the fifth phase of elections, held on forty-five seats, including 21 reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), across six districts.
An EVM and its accessories being distributed to polling officials. (ANI file photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal goes to polls for fifth round

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:48 AM IST
West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra.(HT PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah got his numbers wrong in 11 states: Amit Mitra

By Sunetra Choudhury
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 04:42 AM IST
West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra said, "This 200 seats was said by Mr Amit Shah. Now what is his track record -- In 11 states, he got his number wrong. In 13 states, the BJP underperformed since 2019."
Union home minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in West Bengal on Friday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Elections: Fate of 45 seats to be sealed in Phase 5

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 06:15 AM IST
21 of the seats have been reserved for Schedule Castes; 13 in North Bengal.
Election Commission increases silence period for upcoming three phases of West Bengal Assembly elections to 72 hours.(Representational image)
west bengal assembly election

EC increases silence period for upcoming three phases of WB to 72 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 07:12 PM IST
The EC ordered that no campaigning would be allowed in the state between 7pm and 10am, due to the risks posed by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.
Polling workers carry EVMs and other polling materials to a distribution center on the eve of the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly election, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

‘Politics or Covid’: TMC asks BJP’s priority, wants remaining polls in one phase

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Derek O'Brien’s remark comes a day before West Bengal is set to hold the fifth phase of assembly elections on Saturday.
Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya said that the Left Front has told the meeting that it is adhering to the Covid-19 protocol during campaigning and will continue to do so.
west bengal assembly election

Bengal poll schedule should be maintained: Left Front tells all-party meet

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Out of the eight-phase assembly elections in the state, four phases have been completed and the remaining four are scheduled to be held between April 17 and 29.
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah calls Rahul Gandhi a tourist leader; attacks Bengal CM over ‘infiltration’

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 04:59 PM IST
The former Congress president held two rallies in north Bengal during his maiden visit to the state on Wednesday. Gandhi attacked the BJP saying that the party was spreading hatred and violence, which was in the its DNA
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at an election rally in Nabadwip, Nadia district on Friday, April 16. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Will urge EC not to allow outsiders in Bengal without RT-PCR test: Mamata

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 08:34 PM IST
The TMC chief has been alleging over the past few days that the daily Covid count in the state has spiked alarmingly because of outsiders accompanying BJP leaders from other states
Referring to her injury, Mamata Banerjee said the BJP wanted to stop her from canvassing by "targeting her leg", but she has managed to come out triumphant.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP responsible for Covid surge in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress boss said local labourers and decorators can be engaged for the purpose after necessary Covid-19 tests.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during a roadshow for state assembly polls, in Kolkata on Thursday, April 15. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Caste a factor in 21 of 45 seats in Bengal’s fifth phase polling on Saturday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:44 PM IST
In north Bengal, of the 13 seats going to the polls in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts, eight are reserved for SC candidates because the Rajbanshi community has a sizeable presence in this region
The fifth phase is crucial for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, since these are the regions where the BJP gained a significant foothold in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with the opposition party securing 45% vote share compared to TMC's 41.5%. (Representational Image / HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls, 5th phase: Hill districts in fray; TMC aims to regain lost ground

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:19 PM IST
In Phase 5 of the West Bengal assembly elections, 45 seats across five districts - Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman - go into polls. The TMC is seeking to recover its lost ground, particularly in north Bengal, amid shifting political allegiances.
West Bengal will go to its fifth phase of polling on April 17.
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah calls Rahul Gandhi 'tourist leader'; explains BJP's DNA

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • Talking about infiltration in Bengal, Shah alleged that infiltrators take away employment and snatch foodgrains from the poor.
Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Both Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold roadshows, rallies in Bengal today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 12:58 PM IST
While Shah is scheduled to address two public meetings and lead two roadshows, Nadda will hold three public meetings, and two roadshows. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to hold four public rallies in two districts of south Bengal
