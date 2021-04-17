West Bengal Polls Phase 5 Live Updates: GNLF says North Bengal wants change
West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting Live Updates: West Bengal holds Phase 5 of its legislative elections on Saturday as candidates from Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) go head-to-head in 45 constituencies spanning across 6 districts. Electorates of several North Bengal districts like Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling along with a segment of Purbo Bardhaman, North 24 Parganas and Nadia will exercise their universal franchise on April 17. The elections in Bengal come amid a surge of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across the nation as well as in Bengal.
During phase 5, 319 candidates are in fray out of which 39 are women. Darjeeling, Kurseong, Matigara-Naxalbari, Siliguri, Phansidewa, Dhupguri, Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri, Rajganj, Dabgram-Phulbari, Mal, Nagrakata and Kalimpong will vote in Phase 5 of the Assembly elections.
Nadia’s Santipur, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim, Krishnaganj, Ranaghat Uttar Purba, Ranaghat Dakshin, Chakdaha, Kalyani and Haringhata will vote in today’s phase.
Electorates in North 24 Parganas' Bidhannagar, Madhyamgram, Rajarhat Gopalpur, Rajarhat New Town, Baranagar, Kamarhati, Haroa, Minakhan, Barasat, Deganga, Sandeshkhali, Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar, Hingalganj, Panihati and Dum Dum will cast their universal franchise today.
Purba Bardhaman's Raina, Jamalpur, Manteswar, Kalna, Memari, Bardhaman Uttar, Khandaghosh and Bardhaman Dakshin will vote in West Bengal's Phase 5 elections.
Several key regions like north Bengal and Naxalbari will go into polls in Phase V in Bengal. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri noticed social turbulence since the demand for Gorkhaland by Nepali-speaking Gorkhas remained a long-standing demand. In this election, the Binoy Tamang-led faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha is supporting the Trinamool Congress. Naxalbari, which was the home of the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency head to polls on Saturday.
APR 17, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Gorkha National Liberation Front president confident BJP will win hill districts
GNLF president while speaking to news agency ANI said he was certain that during this elections it is 'game over' for the TMC. He said that a change in government is needed.
APR 17, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Voters get set to cast their votes at Bardhaman South
Voters were seen getting ready to cast their votes during the West Bengal Election 2021 phase 5 voting at a polling booth in Bardhaman South.
APR 17, 2021 07:13 AM IST
PM Modi urges voters to go and vote in large numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to go in large numbers and exercise their franchise. He also asked first time voters to go and cast their votes.
APR 17, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Polling for Phase 5 of elections kicks off
West Bengal's 45 constituencies across 6 districts begin polling.
APR 17, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Early voters queue at North 24 Parganas' Kamarhati
A polling booth in North 24 Parganas' Kamarhati saw early voters queuing up ahead of the West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting.
APR 17, 2021 06:56 AM IST
North 24 Parganas' Bidhannagar gears up for polling
North 24 Parganas' Bidhannagar which will begin voting shortly sees preparations ahead of West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting which is scheduled to begin shortly.
APR 17, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Polling officers prepare ahead of voting in Siliguri
Polling officers were seen preparing ahead of the West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting in north Bengal's Siliguri.
APR 17, 2021 06:25 AM IST
Covid-19 shadow looms large over Bengal as electorates across 45 constituencies vote
The pandemic remains a challenge for the state as it registered 6,910 new Covid-19 cases and 26 fatalities ahead of the West Bengal elections phase 5 voting. Bengal currently has 41,047 active cases of Covid-19.
APR 17, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Phase 5 to witness key battle between BJP, TMC
BJP buoyed by its performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections is confident of ahead of West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting across 13 constituencies of north Bengal. Trinamool Congress also remains confident that local issues will increase the chances of registering a strong win in south Bengal seats.
