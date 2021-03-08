IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Not campaigning in upcoming West Bengal polls: Farooq Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)(HT_PRINT)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Not campaigning in upcoming West Bengal polls: Farooq Abdullah

The National Conference president also asserted that India should abide by the United Nations charter on refugees in dealing with the Rohingya crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:50 PM IST

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said he does not have time to campaign for the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

He also asserted that India should abide by the United Nations charter on refugees in dealing with the Rohingya crisis.

"I do not have time for campaigning," Abdullah told reporters when asked if he would join West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during the campaigning for the upcoming state polls.

Responding to another question about a major drive launched by the government against illegally settled Rohingya Muslims in Jammu, the NC leader underlined, "We know the situation in their land... India is a signatory to the UN charter on refugees and we should abide by it and work on humanitarian grounds".

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Saturday sent 168 Rohingyas to a jail in Kathua district after they were found living illegally in Jammu city during a verification drive.

Speaking at another function at his party headquarters to mark the International Women's Day, Abdullah said nobody can come to the country without the approval of the Government of India.

"Nobody can settle here without the Government of India's permission," he said, urging party workers to remain cautious against any false propaganda on the issue.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the BJP accusing the National Conference (NC) and the Congress of settling foreign refugees, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, in Jammu city.

The Rohingyas are a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority in Myanmar. Following persecution in their country, many of them entered India illegally through Bangladesh and took shelter in Jammu and other parts of the country.

Many political parties and social organisations in Jammu have urged the Centre to take immediate steps for the deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, alleging that their presence is a "conspiracy to alter the demographic character" in the region and a "threat to peace".

More than 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, where their population has increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016, according to government data.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)(HT_PRINT)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Not campaigning in upcoming West Bengal polls: Farooq Abdullah

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:50 PM IST
The National Conference president also asserted that India should abide by the United Nations charter on refugees in dealing with the Rohingya crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh.(PTI)
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC members 'humiliated', leaving the party, says state BJP chief

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:48 PM IST
"What can be worse than their (TMC) own members feeling humiliated & eventually leaving the party? Now they're getting celebrities to fill the position. Numbers suggest that we have majority in Malda and BJP will soon have its chairman (Zilla Parishad) in the district," Ghosh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes part in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI03_08_2021_000110A)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes part in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI03_08_2021_000110A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Modi-Shah 'syndicate' peddling lies about women's safety in Bengal: Mamata

Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were "peddling lies" regarding women's security in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
west bengal assembly election

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination papers from Nandigram on March 12

Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:32 PM IST
All eyes would be on Nandigram, the site of protests against the Left government which had ignited a popular upsurge and catapulted the TMC to power in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker stitches TMC party flags, in Howrah, West Bengal on March 7. (PTI)
A worker stitches TMC party flags, in Howrah, West Bengal on March 7. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections: TMC replaces candidate amid speculations that she may join BJP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:27 PM IST
TMC has cited ill-health as the reason for replacing Sarala Murmu, its candidate from Habibpur in Malda, with Pradeep Baskey. There are also speculations that some other district level TMC leaders from Malda may join BJP today
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the first case of candidate replacement in the run-up to the political do-or-die contest for both the TMC and the BJP. (ANI Photo)
This is the first case of candidate replacement in the run-up to the political do-or-die contest for both the TMC and the BJP. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal assembly polls: TMC changes its candidate for Habibpur constituency

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:38 PM IST
A senior TMC leader said the party nominates a candidate for a particular constituency "based on his or her winning possibility and not personal desires".
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata holds roadshow to counter BJP's narrative on women's safety in Bengal

Written by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The chief minister's roadshow in the city today may assume special significance ahead of the polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mithun Chakraborty, who was close to CPI(M) leader Subhas Chakraborty till the latter died, took part in many social welfare activities in Bengal in the 1990s.
Mithun Chakraborty, who was close to CPI(M) leader Subhas Chakraborty till the latter died, took part in many social welfare activities in Bengal in the 1990s.
west bengal assembly election

Mithun joins BJP, PM Modi praises him at Bengal rally

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:25 AM IST
  • The actor repeated two of his famous one-liners from a couple of Bengali movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
She targeted Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah after leading a roadshow in protest against LPG price hike.(ANI Photo)
She targeted Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah after leading a roadshow in protest against LPG price hike.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata targets ‘anti-poor’ BJP govt

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Siliguri
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:21 AM IST
  • Attacking the BJP, which has accused the TMC of running syndicates, Banerjee said India knows only one syndicate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banerjee accused Modi of unethically helping big industrialists, who she referred to as the Prime Minister’s friends.(ANI Photo )
Banerjee accused Modi of unethically helping big industrialists, who she referred to as the Prime Minister’s friends.(ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi promises ‘Sonar Bangla’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:56 AM IST
  • PM Modi’s plane arrived at Kolkata around 1.30pm and he flew to the Maidans in a chopper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy trained guns at actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined the BJP on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy trained guns at actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined the BJP on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Hours after Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, Saugata Roy says has ‘no credibility'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:59 PM IST
“The BJP threatened him (Mithun Chakraborty) with cases by ED and he left the Rajya Sabha, And now he has joined the BJP. He has no credibility, no respect, and no influence among the people,” Saugata Roy told ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Not even for a brief moment was I made to feel that I was an outsider and was not born or brought up in Kolkata or anywhere else in Bengal, that I had not attended Presidency College or Jadavpur University or that I did not have egg rolls from Park Street while growing up.: Gautam Gambhir(HT File photo)
"Not even for a brief moment was I made to feel that I was an outsider and was not born or brought up in Kolkata or anywhere else in Bengal, that I had not attended Presidency College or Jadavpur University or that I did not have egg rolls from Park Street while growing up.: Gautam Gambhir(HT File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Gambhir: Felt 'bad and rejected' over Mamata's 'outsiders' remarks about BJP

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:45 PM IST
He will campaign in all eight phases of the assembly polls in the state as well as in three phases of the Assam assembly polls, said an aide of the East Delhi MP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined BJP during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined BJP during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Asked about his role in BJP, Mithun Chakraborty points to his Fatakeshto films

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Chakraborty played the lead role in the movie MLA Fatakesto where he was cast as an anti-social who takes up the challenge of becoming a legislator and brings about changes in seven days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing during a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing during a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

‘No Bengal woman who hasn’t suffered’: Modi slams TMC over attack on 82-year-old

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:51 PM IST
A video of the woman had surfaced on social media in which she was telling a news channel that TMC supporters barged into her house around 4:30am and assaulted her and her son.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi over women's safety issue

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:52 PM IST
She was leading a rally in Siliguri in northern Bengal against the Centre's hike in fuel prices. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at that time, held a massive rally in Kolkata's Brigade parade ground, led by the Prime Minister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP