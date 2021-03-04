PM Modi, Shah meet to finalise candidates for Assam, Bengal

The BJP's central election committee (CEC) met on Thursday to finalise party candidates for the initial phases of assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda along with other members of the committee held deliberations at the BJP headquarters here.

Party sources said the CEC may clear the names of the candidates for most of the seats in the two states where elections will be held in the first two phases on March 27 and April 1, according to news agency PTI.

While the third and last phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6, West Bengal is scheduled to undergo elections in eight phases ending on April 29.

The BJP CEC may meet again on Friday, sources indicated, according to PTI.

Polling in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take place in a single phase on April 6. The BJP has high stakes in West Bengal and Assam.

Before the CEC meeting, top BJP leaders like Shah and Nadda have held long deliberations with Assam party leaders, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, and those from Bengal, including state party chief Dilip Ghosh.

(With inputs from PTI)