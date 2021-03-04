PM Modi, Shah meet to finalise candidates for Assam, Bengal
The BJP's central election committee (CEC) met on Thursday to finalise party candidates for the initial phases of assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda along with other members of the committee held deliberations at the BJP headquarters here.
Party sources said the CEC may clear the names of the candidates for most of the seats in the two states where elections will be held in the first two phases on March 27 and April 1, according to news agency PTI.
While the third and last phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6, West Bengal is scheduled to undergo elections in eight phases ending on April 29.
The BJP CEC may meet again on Friday, sources indicated, according to PTI.
Polling in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take place in a single phase on April 6. The BJP has high stakes in West Bengal and Assam.
Before the CEC meeting, top BJP leaders like Shah and Nadda have held long deliberations with Assam party leaders, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, and those from Bengal, including state party chief Dilip Ghosh.
(With inputs from PTI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi chairs CEC on West Bengal, Assam candidates
- On the speculation that former TMC strongman Suvendu Adhikari could be the party’s face against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, Ghosh said the announcement will be made by the party soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi, Shah meet to finalise candidates for Assam, Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Before key polls, tough talks on between CPI(M), Cong, ISF over seat sharing
- The Left Front partners have already given up more than 30 seats for the ISF and the latter has been urged to climb down from its demand for 40-odd seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, crash course in rajneeti for Bengal’s celeb-turned politicians
- The Trinamool Congress was the first off the blocks with its Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien advising some of the celebrities and stars who recently joined the party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-Trinamool leader joins BJP, does squats to 'atone past sins’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rift between old-timers and turncoats causes concern for Bengal BJP before polls
- According sources, many state leaders and the RSS -- the BJP's ideological parent - have aired their displeasure over induction of certain leaders from other parties.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC seeks removal of deputy election commissioner, calls him partial to BJP
- Jain has already visited the state twice to hold talks with bureaucrats and police officers. A large number of Central police personnel have arrived in the state and been deployed in trouble-prone regions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rift between old-timers and new entrants cause of concern for Bengal BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena with Mamata Banerjee, won’t contest polls, says party’s Sanjay Raut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address over a dozen rallies in poll-bound West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee likely to announce TMC candidate list for Bengal polls tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sourav Ganguly is most welcome,' says Bengal BJP; Dilip Ghosh says 'no idea'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why EC opted for 8-phase polls in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC orders removal of hoarding featuring PM’s photo from petrol pumps in Bengal
- Bengal minister Firhad Hakim sought intervention of the poll panel and said that the usage of PM Modi’s photos were an example of misuse of official machinery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal BJP sends choice of names for each assembly seat to central leadership
- Elections have already been announced in West Bengal and will be held in eight phases starting from March 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox