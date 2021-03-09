This election is a fight between me and BJP, says Mamata Banerjee at road show
- The Trinamool Congres organised a mega road show on International Women’s Day to target women voters who comprise more than 49% of the electorate.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the crucial assembly polls in the state is a fight between her and the Bharatiya Janata Party as she mounted an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.
“Remember it is me who is contesting from all the 294 seats. The fight is between me and the BJP,” she said while addressing a rally in central Kolkata on Monday.
The TMC organised a mega road show on International Women’s Day to target women voters who comprise more than 49% of the electorate and who registered nearly 82% turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
“Gujarat is a Modi-Shah model state. According to media reports the state has registered two murders and four rapes on an average every day in the last two years. According to government figures there have been 1944 murders, 3095 rapes and 4829 cases of abduction. The highest number of rape cases was recorded in Ahmedabad. Uttar Pradesh, the favorite state of Modi, topped the list with the maximum rape cases,” Banerjee said while launching a counter attack against Modi’s allegations of poor safety for women in Bengal.
On Sunday, while addressing a rally in Kolkata, Modi had attacked the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government on women's safety.
“They (Modi and Shah) often say that women are not safe in Bengal. But the fact remains that women roam safely at 10 pm, at midnight and even at 4 am. They go out for work during the day,” the chief minister said while accusing the Prime Minister of telling lies.
In the roadshow, Banerjee was flanked by party’s women MPs and MLAs and a dozen of women celebrities who have been fielded as candidates in the upcoming assembly polls.
The padayatra in the heart of Kolkata saw a huge participation of women carrying posters, banners and party flags. While some were blowing conch shells and drums others could be seen holding pictures of women icons such as Rani of Jhansi and Mother Teresa.
“He has changed the Covid vaccine into Modi vaccine with his picture. He is renaming stadiums, schools and colleges after him. Some day he would change the name of India and rename it after his own. He has even sent his name to ISRO. Who wants to see your picture?” she said.
The Election Commission (EC) has already asked the Union government to stop using Prime Minister Modi’s picture on Covid-19 vaccination certificates in states where assembly elections are being held. The EC’s order came on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress this week.
Attacking the Modi-government over the issue of rising LPG prices, Banerjee said even though her government was providing free rice to the people, it takes ₹900 to get a LPG cylinder to cook the rice.
“As election approaches, they come up with many promises. I would say that we don’t need anything. Just give us free LPG. We don’t want to hear your preaching,” she said.
The BJP hit back saying that the chief minister is just trying to divert the attention.
“This election is all about what the state government has done in the last ten years. It is not about how the Union government has fared. That result has already been declared in 2019 and people have expressed their confidence on Modi. She knows that she is going to lose and hence diverting all the attention. Such tactics won’t work anymore,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s state president.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This election is a fight between me and BJP, says Mamata Banerjee at road show
- The Trinamool Congres organised a mega road show on International Women’s Day to target women voters who comprise more than 49% of the electorate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not campaigning in upcoming West Bengal polls: Farooq Abdullah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC members 'humiliated', leaving the party, says state BJP chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi-Shah 'syndicate' peddling lies about women's safety in Bengal: Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: TMC replaces candidate amid speculations that she may join BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal assembly polls: TMC changes its candidate for Habibpur constituency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata holds roadshow to counter BJP's narrative on women's safety in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC, BJP build helipads as Nandigram gears up for high-pitched poll battle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithun joins BJP, PM Modi praises him at Bengal rally
- The actor repeated two of his famous one-liners from a couple of Bengali movies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata targets ‘anti-poor’ BJP govt
- Attacking the BJP, which has accused the TMC of running syndicates, Banerjee said India knows only one syndicate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi promises ‘Sonar Bangla’
- PM Modi’s plane arrived at Kolkata around 1.30pm and he flew to the Maidans in a chopper.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hours after Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, Saugata Roy says has ‘no credibility'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir: Felt 'bad and rejected' over Mamata's 'outsiders' remarks about BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asked about his role in BJP, Mithun Chakraborty points to his Fatakeshto films
- Chakraborty played the lead role in the movie MLA Fatakesto where he was cast as an anti-social who takes up the challenge of becoming a legislator and brings about changes in seven days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No Bengal woman who hasn’t suffered’: Modi slams TMC over attack on 82-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox