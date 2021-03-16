TMC resorting to violence realising it will lose Bengal polls: Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over vandalism of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) yatra bus in West Bengal's Purulia district and said the party has realised it will lose the upcoming state assembly elections and so it is resorting to "such actions".

"They (TMC) have realised they are going to lose so they are resorting to such actions. We want Election Commission to look into it. Mamata Banerjee is responsible for everything that is happening in West Bengal, as everything is done with her approval," Javadekar told the media, according to news agency ANI.

BJP chief JP Nadda also condemned the incident. "BJP had decided to start two 'Ambedkar yatras' from Kotulpur AND Kakdwip... I had inaugurated the yatra from Kotulpur but the yatra that was scheduled to start from Kakdwip was vandalised by TMC goons,they tried to stop it. BJP condemns it," Nadda told ANI.

Unidentified people vandalised BJP's Sindhu Kanu Samman Yatra bus in Purulia's Manbazar, earlier in the day.

West Bengal will witness an eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representatives for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.