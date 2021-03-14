TMC turncoat Sovan Chatterjee quits after BJP denies poll ticket
The rift between old-timers and newcomers in West Bengal BJP came out in the open as several aspirants voiced their anguish against the party and resigned after they were denied tickets for the assembly elections, while protests were held across the state.
BJP leader and TMC turncoat Sovan Chattopadhyay along with his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay quit the party after both of them were denied tickets. Chatterjee's constituency for several decades, Behala Purba, was given to actor-turned- politician Payel Sarkar, who joined the party a few days back.
In his resignation letter to the party's state president Dilip Ghosh, Chattopadhyay accused the saffron camp of humiliating him.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party general secretary Arun Singh along with Union ministers from West Bengal, Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri, released the names of 63 candidates for the third and fourth phase of polls to be held on April 6 and 10.
As soon as the names were announced, protests erupted in various parts of the state with several leaders openly expressing their dissatisfaction over newcomers being given more importance than the old-timers.
In some cases, fresh inductees also expressed their unhappiness over the constituencies allotted to them.
The nomination of Ashok Lahiri, former chief economic advisor to the government, from the Alipurduar seat and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha turncoat Bishal Lama from Kalchini triggered a wave of protests in North Bengal with the local leadership hitting the streets.
"We don't know who is Ashok Lahiri and why was he nominated. If he contests from Alipurduar, what the old-timers who had fought for the party for years will do. Bishal Lama joined the party just two days ago and he was nominated. Local BJP workers will never accept this injustice," a saffron party leader said.
In Hooghly district's Singur assembly constituency, BJP activists locked up party functionaries over the nomination of TMC turncoat and sitting MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya. The octogenarian leader switched sides after being denied ticket by the ruling party this time.
"Rabindranath Bhattacharya is a TMC leader, who joined the BJP after he was denied ticket by his party. And today, some of the central BJP leaders in collusion with Bhattacharya gave him party nomination. We will never accept it. The party has to change its decision," a local BJP leader of Singur said.
Protests were also held in various other constituencies after ticket aspirants did not find their names in the list.
Shyampur is one such constituency where actress Tanushree Chakraborty, a newcomer in the BJP, was nominated.
Angry BJP workers ransacked a party office in Panchla seat in Howrah district, where TMC turncoat Mohitlal Ghati was given the poll ticket.
Several district level leaders also resigned from the party after failing to get tickets.
After the BJP announced the candidates for fthe irst and second phases of polls earlier, similar incidents had taken place with at least nine disgruntled BJP leaders filing nominations as independents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t try to stifle me: Mamata fires fresh salvo against BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I am a street fighter, don’t try to stifle me, Mamata Banerjee dares BJP
- Wheelchair-bound TMC chief Mamata Banerjee came out all guns blazing against the BJP in back-to-back rallies in Purulia district after she was released from hospital on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu Adhikari objects over Mamata Banerjee's nomination from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Corruption at next level': Shah slams TMC, says 'Bengal at unprecedented low'
- Shah also alleged that Bankura has a dearth of drinking water, adding that the BJP has decided that after forming the government in the state, water drinking connections would be provided at the earliest in Bankura and Jhargram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata attack: Star campaigners should adhere to security protocol, says EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Your pain is more than mine, says wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee in Purulia
- “Some people thought I would be confined to home after this injury. But the pain of the people is greater than mine and so I have decided to move around,” Banerjee said addressing the rally while sitting in a wheelchair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Was an accident, shouldn’t tarnish polls: Gadkari over alleged attack on Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Once India's leader, now entangled in 'goondaraj': Amit Shah on Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trinamool Congress legislator Debasree Roy resigns from party
- West Bengal will hold elections for its 294-member assembly in eight phases beginning from March 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB will get ₹1 lakh crore road projects with 'double engine' govt says Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah’s helicopter develops technical snag ahead of public rally in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah slug it out in election rallies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big names to lead Bengal campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economist and journalist among main contenders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC turncoat Sovan Chatterjee quits after BJP denies poll ticket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox