Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / TMC will fail to win Mamata's former seat of Bhabanipur, says Amit Shah
west bengal assembly election

TMC will fail to win Mamata's former seat of Bhabanipur, says Amit Shah

Shah made these statements while he was on a door-to-door campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate and actor Rudranil Ghosh at the south Kolkata constituency.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP Bhabanipur candidate Rudranil Ghosh during a door-to-door campaign on the eve of the 4th phase of Assembly Elections, in Bhabanipur(ANI Photo)

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday the ruling Trinamool Congress will be unable to retain the Bhabanipur constituency, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee won in the last assembly elections in West Bengal in 2016. Shah expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate and actor Rudranil Ghosh will emerge victorious from the Bhabanipur seat this year. “I visited Bhabanipur earlier and Mamata Banerjee will lose her earlier seat and our candidate Rudranil Ghosh will emerge victorious with a huge mandate,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shah conducted a door-to-door campaign for Rudranil Ghosh, who is contesting against West Bengal minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on April 26 during the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. Mamata Banerjee gave up the Bhabanipur seat and is fighting from Nandigram, where she has been pitted against her former party member Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari joined the BJP last year in December.

Home minister Amit Shah was accompanied by the BJP's Tarakeswar candidate Swapan Dasgupta and its state unit’s workers and leaders during his door-to-door campaign. He also visited Bakulbagan and other localities requesting people to vote for the BJP. Shah also had lunch at BJP veteran Samarendraprasad Biswas’ house. “BJP has deep roots in Bengal. Today, I had the privilege of having lunch at Shri Samarendra Prasad Biswas ji’s home in Bhabanipur. Jupi Da is one of the founding members of the BJP. His efforts and commitment to bring a BJP govt, to serve the people of WB, will soon be realised,” Shah tweeted along with pictures of his meeting with Biswas.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP will greenlight CAA if it wins Bengal polls but Centre to implement: Shah

Banerjee gets 2nd notice in two days over comments against central forces

'Frustration...': Amit Shah reacts to Mamata Banerjee's 'block CRPF' remark

Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold back-to-back rallies in West Bengal today

West Bengal is witnessing one of the most important elections as the BJP and TMC go head-to-head in a tight contest. Three phases of the polls have already been held and the fourth will be held on Saturday. The elections are being held across eight phases and the votes will be counted on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah west bengal assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP