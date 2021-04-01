Trinamool claims BJP bribed voters with liquor and meat in Bankura

As Bengal undergoes the second phase of assembly elections on Thursday, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) accused West Bengal BJP of bribing voters with liquor and meat. Posting a video on Twitter, which has been shot from a distance, the party urged the election commission to not ignore the video.

“When you can’t win people’s hearts, you intimidate & threaten them. When that also doesn’t work, try and ‘BRIBE’ them with liquor & meat. @BJP4Bengal openly flouts norms near Booth No. 98 at Indas in Bankura. @ECISVEEP this CANNOT and MUST NOT be ignored!,” AITC said in a tweet, with a video where people can be seen under the shade of a tree offered with things that cannot be identified in the video. The area has BJP flags embedded on the ground and huge utensils can be seen around the group.

When you can’t win people’s hearts, you intimidate & threaten them. When that also doesn’t work, try and ‘BRIBE’ them with liquor & meat. @BJP4Bengal openly flouts norms near Booth No. 98 at Indas in Bankura. @ECISVEEP this CANNOT and MUST NOT be ignored!#VoteForTMC pic.twitter.com/HiU3Hl4ZE5 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 1, 2021

The chief minister of West Bengal and the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee also said that 63 complaints have been lodged with the election commission and that she is not worried about Nandigram but is worried about democracy. “I will win Nandigram with the blessings of 'Maa Maati Manush',” Banerjee added, reported news agency ANI.

Thursday's voting is crucial for Bengal as Nandigram is on its way to seal its decision between Mamata Banerjee and her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who left the TMC and joined the BJP.

Alleging that the Union home minister Amit Shah is controlling the central forces and its party goons in the state, she also accused the election commission of ‘one-sidedly supporting BJP candidates’, reported the news agency.

Polling on Thursday is happening in 30 assembly seats in the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur to determine the destiny of 171 candidates.

As of 6:49pm, the state has recorded a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, according to the voter turnout app of the election commission.

