West Bengal assembly election 2021: Amit Shah to address 6 public programs today

Union minister of home affairs, Amit Shah will address six public programs in poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday.

Out of the six public programs, he will address three roadshows in the state today.

At first, Shah will carry out a roadshow in Santipur at 12:20 PM. After concluding this event, another roadshow will be carried out in Ranaghat Dakshin at 1:30 PM.

At 3:40 PM, Shah will address a public meeting in Basirhat Dakshin. The fourth event will be a roadshow in Panihati at 04:25 PM.

The last two public programs will be in the form of town hall meetings.

Union home affairs minister will carry out a Town Hall Meeting in Kamarhati at 5:30 PM. After this, he will carry out another town hall meeting in Rajarhat Gopalpur at 7:00 PM. 45 assembly segments will go to polls in the fifth phase which is scheduled on April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. 35 constituencies will go to polls in the seventh phase elections on April 26. The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls.

The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2.