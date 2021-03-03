IND USA
Kolkata: A vendor displays sweets with different political party symbols at his sweet shop, ahead of the State Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_03_2021_000049B)(PTI)
West Bengal assembly elections 2021- 'Khela Hobe' vs 'Jai Shri Ram': Poll fever gets to sweet shops

'Khela Hobe', meaning 'Game On', is a slogan first given by Trinamool Congress as scores of its leaders switched to the BJP.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:24 PM IST

The bitter fight for the elections in Bengal has reached the sweet shops with popular retailers in the state churning out new delicacies, capturing the mood of the season -- 'Khela Hobe' vs 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Balaram Mallick Radharaman Mallick, one of the iconic sweet shops of Kolkata, has launched sandesh with the two slogans written on them.

While 'Khela Hobe' is written on the sandesh in white and green, the 'Jai Shri Ram' sandesh is in white and orange.

'Khela Hobe', meaning 'Game On', is a slogan first given by Trinamool Congress as scores of its leaders switched to the BJP, pitching chief minister Mamata Banerjee against all the opposition faces.

The slogan has since become popular with a pop version of it being played at TMC rallies and hoardings coming up across West Bengal. The opposition parties have also launched their own versions of the slogan, making it a flavour of the poll season.

Besides, 'Jai Shri Ram' -- the popular BJP slogan has turned into the party's battle-cry ahead of the closely- watched elections, which will begin on March 27.

"The soft-rolled Nalen Gur sandesh with either 'Khela Hobe' or 'Jai Shri Ram' embossed on them are already being bought by the respective political parties," Sudip Mallick, the owner of the sweet retail chain, told PTI.

Modi sandesh and 'Didi' Sandesh, with images of the two leaders etched them, and other 'mishtis' (sweets) bearing symbols of the BJP and TMC are also on the tray for sale, he said.

"Such sweets have demand during the elections," Mallick said.

Another prominent sweet shop, Felu Modak in Rishra, which had previously launched delicacies themed on popular political campaigns, is also selling such desserts.

Amitabha Dey, one of the owners of the shop, said, "There is no political motive behind the decision to sell sandesh on the 'Khela Hobe' theme. We just wanted to connect with the people who love the slogan, we wished to touch their emotions."

There are three types of sandesh with the 'Khela Hobe' slogan -- in white, green and orange, he said.

The sandesh, having chocolate, strawberry and mango flavors, are priced between 40 and 100, depending on the size, he said.

"We are hopeful that apart from the supporters of the political parties, the sweet will be a hit among the common people," Dey said.

