IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal election: Setback for BJP as 2 leaders refuse offer to contest
Representational Image (HT File Photo)
Representational Image (HT File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal election: Setback for BJP as 2 leaders refuse offer to contest

Both Tarun Saha and Shikha Mitra refused the BJP's offer and declined the party's candidature from their assigned seats.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:20 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 148 candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. In its list, the party named Tarun Saha as its candidate from the Kashipur-Belgachia seat, and Shikha Mitra, the wife of late Congress leader Somen Mitra, as the candidate from the Chowringhee constituency.

But in an interesting twist, both Saha and Mitra refused the BJP's offer and declined the party's candidature from the aforementioned seats.

Saha, the husband of Mala Saha, the outgoing Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from the Kashipur-Belgachia seat, categorically denied any possibility of him contesting the upcoming assembly elections on a BJP ticket. He told journalists that he is with the TMC and that the BJP named him on its list without even consulting him.

Mala Saha had won the Kashipur-Belgachia seat consistently for the TMC in both the 2011 and 2016 state assembly elections. However, this time, the party fielded Kolkata's outgoing deputy mayor Atin Ghosh from the seat. It is not yet known if the BJP naming Mala's husband, Tarun, from the seat had any relation to these recent developments.

Shikha Mitra, the wife of late West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra, released a video statement soon after the BJP's list was released. She, too, called the development 'fake' and categorically denied contesting on part of the BJP.

Mitra also downplayed speculations of her joining the BJP, which were doing the rounds following her meeting with BJP leader and family friend Suvendu Adhikari.

Her son, Rohan Mitra, shared the video statement on Twitter and hoped that the record is set straight once and for all, adding, "keep my mother out of this rubbish"

Shikha Mitra had won the Chowringhee constituency for the TMC back in 2011 but later switched over to the Congress. Following the resignation of the sitting MLA, a by-election to the seat was held in 2014, which saw TMC's Nayna Bandopadhyay emerge with a win. Bandopadhyay will be contesting the seat once again on part of the TMC in the upcoming elections.

The BJP has so far announced five sitting MPs including a Union minister as its candidates for assembly polls in the state. The party has been facing protests from its workers over candidate selection, with many of them clashing with the police two days ago outside the party's Hastings office in Kolkata. Activists also vandalised party offices, harassed central leaders, and blocked roads by burning tyres at several places in the state, according to news agency PTI.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal govt west bengal assembly elections 2021 bengal bjp west bengal congress tmc-bjp clash + 3 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in West Bengal to address a BJP rally in Purulia, also referred to an incident in which bombs were hurled at Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday night. (PTI PHOTO.)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in West Bengal to address a BJP rally in Purulia, also referred to an incident in which bombs were hurled at Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday night. (PTI PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of crucial assembly polls, TMC-BJP clashes rock Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Clashes also broke out at two places in Nandigram constituency – Sonachura and Boyal. At least 10 to 12 people were injured belonging to both the TMC and the BJP. Both the political parties have lodged police complaints.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee files his nomination papers for the Domjur seat on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee files his nomination papers for the Domjur seat on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: BJP's Rajib Banerjee declares net worth of 58 lakh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Banerjee, who quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP in January, mentioned in an affidavit to the Election Commission of India that his movable and immovable assets are worth 18,37,006 and 39,65,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee asks 'Marxist friends' not to vote for CPI-M, Congress

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:23 PM IST
She asked people not to give a single vote to those "who have links with the killers of Gandhiji."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukul Roy will contest from Krishnanagar Uttar. Roy will be contesting the assembly polls after nearly two decades. The last time he had contested the polls was in 2001, in which he lost. (PTI PHOTO.)
Mukul Roy will contest from Krishnanagar Uttar. Roy will be contesting the assembly polls after nearly two decades. The last time he had contested the polls was in 2001, in which he lost. (PTI PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

BJP names 148 nominees for last 4 phases of Bengal polls, Mukul Roy to contest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Soon after the announcement, protests erupted in multiple constituencies including Jagaddal, Malda, Durgapur and Jalpaiguri. In Malda and Jalpaiguri, BJP workers ransacked party offices and in North 24 Parganas posters of BJP MPs were torn and set on fire on the road.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image (HT File Photo)
Representational Image (HT File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal election: Setback for BJP as 2 leaders refuse offer to contest

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Both Tarun Saha and Shikha Mitra refused the BJP's offer and declined the party's candidature from their assigned seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly polls, in Bankura on March 16. (PTI)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly polls, in Bankura on March 16. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Will aim for Delhi after winning Bengal elections, says Mamata Banerjee

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:47 PM IST
“Poriborton was our slogan. They have copied it. Next, we would bring poriborton to Delhi. The moment we win the Bengal elections, we would dive headlong for Delhi,” said Banerjee at a public rally in Kharagpur
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy. (PTI File Photo)
Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy. (PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s Mukul Roy to contest Bengal polls, among candidates for final four phases

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:00 PM IST
He will be facing off against actress Kaushani Mukherjee, who is contesting the seat on part of the TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Once we win Bengal...': Mamata's warning to BJP, with an eye on Delhi

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The West Bengal chief minister slammed the BJP over its use of the 'poriborton' (change) slogan, reminding them that changing regimes is her forte.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year after alleging that the TMC has become corrupt and there is ‘extremely deep rot’ within it.(HT_PRINT)
Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year after alleging that the TMC has become corrupt and there is ‘extremely deep rot’ within it.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal minister’s ‘Suvendu’ jibe at BJP as party faces protests over tickets

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Firhad Hakim, a leader of the ruling TMC, took a jibe at protests by a section of Bengal BJP workers over ticket allotment for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in Purulia, West Bengal, on Thursday, March 18. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in Purulia, West Bengal, on Thursday, March 18. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC’s days are numbered, says PM Modi at Purulia rally

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Real transformation to come on May 2, the day of counting of votes, says the PM as he addresses a huge crowd at Bhangra More in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy(Utpal Sarkar)
BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy(Utpal Sarkar)
west bengal assembly election

'Will approach EC': Mukul Roy over bombing incident near MP Arjun Singh's house

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:26 PM IST
On Wednesday, Arjun Singh had alleged that crude bombs were hurled at 15 places near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' by the 'Trinamool Congress goons'. Three people were injured in the crude bomb attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 350-370 of them will be from CRPF, Singh said during the annual press conference, adding the Election Commission of India will decide which phase of polling will be difficult according to which the deployment will be done.(PTI representative image)
Around 350-370 of them will be from CRPF, Singh said during the annual press conference, adding the Election Commission of India will decide which phase of polling will be difficult according to which the deployment will be done.(PTI representative image)
india news

700+ companies of central forces to be sent for Bengal polls: CRPF chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Polling in West Bengal will be held in eight phases beginning from March 27 and ending with the last phase on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee during the release of the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee during the release of the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto for Bengal polls: Highlights

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee said her government has reduced poverty by 40% in the state and topped the country in providing jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

PM Narendra Modi to address public rally at Purulia in poll-bound Bengal today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:01 AM IST
The BJP made deep inroads in the tribal-dominated districts of Jangalmahal area in 2019, winning all the five seats there during the Lok Sabha election
READ FULL STORY
Close
A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata. (Reuters)
A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata. (Reuters)
west bengal assembly election

How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:02 AM IST
Scholars agree voters mostly reward or penalise the incumbent party for economic situations, such as inflation or unemployment rather than vote for future economic prospects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP