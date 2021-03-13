IND USA
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday in poll-bound Bengal. (ANI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Yashwant Sinha joins TMC, says attack on Mamata was ‘tipping point’

  • This is the first time that a national level BJP leader has joined the TMC. Sinha’s joining came as a breather for the TMC just ahead of the elections. This also comes at a time when more than 30 sitting and former legislators have abandoned the ruling TMC in West Bengal to join the BJP.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:55 PM IST

Yashwant Sinha, a former minister of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet, joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday saying that the tipping point behind his joining the TMC was the alleged attack on the chief minister.

“Mamata has always been a fighter and she is still a fighter. When the Indian Airlines flight was hijacked and terrorists took it to Kandahar, she offered to become a hostage. She was ready to sacrifice her life in return for the lives of the hostages in the plane,” Sinha told reporters at the Trinamool Bhawan in Kolkata.

This is the first time that a national level BJP leader has joined the TMC. Sinha’s joining came as a breather for the TMC just ahead of the elections. This also comes at a time when more than 30 sitting and former legislators and multiple leaders have abandoned the ruling TMC in West Bengal to join the BJP.

“The tipping point (behind joining the TMC) was the attack on Mamata Banerjee. When I spoke to her today, she described the incident to me. This government can do anything to win the election. The attack on Mamata made me decide that I want to work beside her,” Sinha added.

Banerjee was allegedly attacked at Nandigram in East Midnapore, from where she would be contesting the polls, hours after she filed her nomination on Wednesday evening. She had to be rushed to a hospital in Kolkata before being released on Friday.

“You must be surprised to see me joining a party which is not called BJP. There is a huge difference between Atal Ji’s party and today’s BJP. Atal Ji used to believe in conscientious and today’s government, just wants to crush and conquer. Atal Ji made a national coalition to run the country properly, but today’s government doesn’t have almost any allies. So, this fight has become the fight to save the democracy of the country. I have worked with Mamata in Vajpayee Ji’s government and we will again work together to save democracy in this country,” he added.

The BJP which made deep inroads in Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls winning 18 of the 42 seats is now aiming to win more than 200 out of the 294 assembly seats in the state assembly polls. The TMC, however, has said that the BJP will not be able reach three digits, meaning not more than 99 seats.

“It is almost certain that the TMC will win this upcoming election with a thumping majority, but we all need to make that victory more thumping. The message from Bengal should be that the country will not tolerate Modi-Shah’s misrule anymore. This is a vital election for the future of this country. The path of change in Delhi in 2024 will go through Bengal,” Sinha said.

Sinha had quit the BJP owing to differences with the central leadership in 2018, after a long period of criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies. Sinha had served as the finance minister from 1990 to 1991 and then again from 1999 – 2002, during the Vajpayee government. He then served as the external affairs minister till 2004.

“When a boat is sinking, the more weight you put on it, the faster it would go down. He was a respected and heavyweight leader and had handled important portfolios. TMC won’t be able to bear his weight, I believe,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP’s state spokesperson.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee also met veteran TMC leader and MP Sisir Adhikari in the latter's residence at Nandigram in East Midnapore. Adhikari's son Suvendu has already joined the BJP and has been pitted against chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. The rift between Sisir Adhikari and the TMC has been widening over the past few months with Mamata Banerjee's nephew attacking Sisir Adhikari from a public rally.

“It was a courtesy visit. There were no political discussions. He is a very senior and experienced leader,” she said after having lunch with the Adhikari family.

Earlier in the day Sisir Adhikari had said: “My son is in the BJP. So a BJP leader may come to my house. If anyone comes, I will greet the person. I am a TMC MP and have informed the party.”

“This is a drama of which the climax is known. TMC will win all seats in East Midnapore,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

