Home / Elections / West Bengal civic poll results LIVE: Mamata's Trinamool set for landslide win
Live

West Bengal civic poll results LIVE: Mamata's Trinamool set for landslide win

West Bengal Municipal Election Results 2022 Live updates: The polls were held on February 27 with nearly 95 lakh people exercising their franchise to decide the fate of more than 8,000 candidates.
WB Municipal Election Result: The ruling Trinamool Congress has logged a victory in Kharagpur civic body.
WB Municipal Election Result: The ruling Trinamool Congress has logged a victory in Kharagpur civic body.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 11:26 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

West Bengal Municipal Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for West Bengal civic polls in underway. 

The polls were held on February 27 with nearly 95 lakh people exercising their franchise to decide the fate of more than 8,000 candidates. The top contenders were the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the CPIM-led Left Front and Congress.

The ruling Trinamool Congress previously emerged victorious in all five civic bodies in recent elections, including the high-profile Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The West Bengal civic polls were marked by sporadic incidents, ranging from ransacking of a polling booth to attacks on policemen.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 02, 2022 11:26 AM IST

    TMC on the way to victory in 90 out of 108 civic bodies

    The counting of votes for West Bengal civic polls in underway. Trinamool Congress is on the way to victory in 90 out of 108 civic bodies as per the counting results till 11 am.

  • Mar 02, 2022 11:19 AM IST

    West Bengal Municipal Election Results: Current tally is 82 TMC, 1 others

  • Mar 02, 2022 11:18 AM IST

    TMC wins Kharagpur municipality, another BJP stronghold

    The ruling Trinamool Congress has logged a victory in Kharagpur civic body, a Bhartiya Janata Party stronghold.

  • Mar 02, 2022 10:44 AM IST

    Hamro Party on its way to win Darjeeling

    The Hamro Party, launched three months ago, is on its way to win Darjeeling civic body. Earlier, Darjeeling was with the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

  • Mar 02, 2022 10:42 AM IST

    Counting of WB civic polls going on amidst tight security

    The counting of votes is taking place amid high security. 

    The Calcutta High Court had earlier rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party's petition seeking a stay on the counting. 

    The BJP alleged that the police and the State Election Commission had failed to ensure a free and fair election. The BJP says that there were several instances of rigging and attacks, and hence, a re-polling in the state - under the supervision of central police forces- is a must.

  • Mar 02, 2022 10:36 AM IST

    TMC leading in Contai civic body polls

    Contai was known to be a bastion of the Adhikari family. The Adhikari family members were earlier with the TMC. They are now with BJP. Suvendu Adhikari is a BJP legislator and leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

  • Mar 02, 2022 10:28 AM IST

    Ruling party TMC was on the way to win 46 municipalities

    The party took early leads in Mekhliganj and Mathabhanga municipalities in Coochbehar district in North Bengal, and Raghunathpur Municipality in Purulia district as the counting of votes began at 8 am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal elections
elections

Election 2022 LIVE: Yogi among 676 candidates in fray in crucial 6th phase

  • Assembly Election 2022 updates: The 57 assembly seats of the Purvanchal belt will go to the polls on March 3, for which campaigning ended on Tuesday.
Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases. Voting for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3, and 7.(PTI)
Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases. Voting for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3, and 7.(PTI)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 10:57 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
uttar pradesh assembly election

Mamata to hold rally in Varanasi with Akhilesh

A total of 54 constituencies, including eight in Kashi, are scheduled to go to polls in Uttar Pradesh in the last phase on March 7.
Lucknow, India – February 08, 2022: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banarjee along with Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav gesture during the joint press conference appealing to voters to support Samajwadi Party (SP) during Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election campaign at the party state headquarters in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India on Tuesday, February 08, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Lucknow, India – February 08, 2022: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banarjee along with Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav gesture during the joint press conference appealing to voters to support Samajwadi Party (SP) during Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election campaign at the party state headquarters in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India on Tuesday, February 08, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Sudhir Kumar, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Women help increase voting percentage on many Prayagraj seats

Of the 12 assembly seats of Prayagraj district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency
Of the 12 assembly seats of Prayagraj district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency (HT photo)
Of the 12 assembly seats of Prayagraj district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency (HT photo)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

BSP govt acted against Maoists, worked for tribals’ welfare: Maya

The BJP, the SP and the Congress exploited tribals and scheduled caste people, alleged BSP chief Mayawati in Mirzapur
The BJP, the SP and the Congress exploited tribals and scheduled caste people, alleged BSP chief Mayawati in Mirzapur (HT file)
The BJP, the SP and the Congress exploited tribals and scheduled caste people, alleged BSP chief Mayawati in Mirzapur (HT file)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 11:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story
elections

Amid elections, Congress chalks out plan to prevent poaching of MLAs

In the middle of the hustle and bustle of the ongoing election, the Congress is also busy preparing post-election strategies: saving its lawmakers from poaching.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi. The party is preparing post-poll strategies to save its lawmakers from poaching. (ANI)
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi. The party is preparing post-poll strategies to save its lawmakers from poaching. (ANI)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 11:04 PM IST
Copy Link
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Will shifting loyalties swing east UP elections?

In eastern UP, in what seems like an election on a knife edge, the movement of these leaders and their ability to bring their castes along with them, may well define the election.
BJP supporters at a rally in Kushinagar, amid the ongoing UP elections, on Monday. (ANI)
BJP supporters at a rally in Kushinagar, amid the ongoing UP elections, on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 04:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDipankar Ghose, Kushinagar
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

SP, BSP govts exploited common man, indulged in riots: Yogi

On the last day of campaigning in the constituencies going to poll in the sixth phase of UP polls on March 3, Yogi addressed a series of public meetings in various districts
On the last day of campaigning in the constituencies going to poll in the sixth phase of UP polls on March 3, Yogi addressed a series of public meetings in various districts (Sourced)
On the last day of campaigning in the constituencies going to poll in the sixth phase of UP polls on March 3, Yogi addressed a series of public meetings in various districts (Sourced)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 11:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Ballia voters will teach BJP a lesson for ‘cheating’ them: Akhilesh

The SP chief also claimed that barring his party, no other political outfit would be able to open their account in Ballia in the ongoing UP assembly polls
The SP chief also claimed that barring his party, no other political outfit would be able to open their account in Ballia in the ongoing UP assembly polls (HT file)
The SP chief also claimed that barring his party, no other political outfit would be able to open their account in Ballia in the ongoing UP assembly polls (HT file)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 10:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

In young voters, aspirations slowly turn into anxiety

At 54.9 million, young men and women in the 18-30 age group constitute 36.5%of the total voters in the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Many in the state are preparing for all kinds of jobs--army to police, railway to staff election commission (HT)
Many in the state are preparing for all kinds of jobs--army to police, railway to staff election commission (HT)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 04:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRoshan Kishore, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Polls: SP and BSP hand-in-glove with BJP, says Priyanka

The Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday accused the SP and the BSP of working hand-in-hand with the BJP and said if the SP formed the next government in Uttar Pradesh, it would not be able to stand up to the BJP government at the centre.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being felicitated with a garland during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Shohratgarh, in Siddharthnagar on Tuesday. (AGENCY)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being felicitated with a garland during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at Shohratgarh, in Siddharthnagar on Tuesday. (AGENCY)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 10:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

GORAKHNATH MUTT: ‘Sahbhoj’ and ‘samajik samrasta’ stand Yogi in good stead for polls

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has used the ‘sahbhoj’ (community meal) and ‘samajik samrasta’ (social brotherhood) traditions of the Gorakhnath mutt here to win over dalits and people of other backward classes (OBCs) as well as counter challenges from rival parties for the assembly elections.
People having meal in the newly-constructed dining hall in Gorakhnath mutt, in Gorakhpur. (HT PHOTO)
People having meal in the newly-constructed dining hall in Gorakhnath mutt, in Gorakhpur. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 10:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Gorakhpur
Close Story
manipur assembly election

Give BJP govt 5 more years to bring peace in Manipur: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah said that more than 9,500 persons associated with insurgency in the northeast have given up arms and joined the mainstream.
Union home minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Thoubal district to campaign for the BJP candidates in the ensuing second phase assembly elections in Manipur. (ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Thoubal district to campaign for the BJP candidates in the ensuing second phase assembly elections in Manipur. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 09:13 PM IST
Copy Link
BySobhapati Samom
Close Story
elections

Poll percentage during five phase voting in UP same as in 2017 elections

Out of the seven-phase elections, the politically important state has completed five rounds and the rest two are lined up on March 3 and March 7.
Due to the covid pandemic, the Election Commission has extended voting time by an hour.(ANI file photo)
Due to the covid pandemic, the Election Commission has extended voting time by an hour.(ANI file photo)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 01:54 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
manipur assembly election

Manipur polls: Congress promoting separatism in the state, says PM Modi

PM Modi continued with his development pitch for the state, saying that the BJP government, which is bidding for re-election, is planning to build an AIIMS and a sports university in Manipur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a virtual rally. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a virtual rally. (ANI)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 01:48 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Janata Dal (United) leaders campaign for Dhananjay in Jaunpur’s Malhani

Dhananjay Singh filed his nomination on February 16 after Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) withdrew charges of criminal conspiracy against him in connection with the murder of former block pramukh Ajeet Singh
Janata Dal (United) leaders at a rally in Malhani for the UP polls. (HT PHOTO)
Janata Dal (United) leaders at a rally in Malhani for the UP polls. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 01:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out