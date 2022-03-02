West Bengal civic poll results LIVE: Mamata's Trinamool set for landslide win

West Bengal Municipal Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for West Bengal civic polls in underway.

The polls were held on February 27 with nearly 95 lakh people exercising their franchise to decide the fate of more than 8,000 candidates. The top contenders were the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the CPIM-led Left Front and Congress.

The ruling Trinamool Congress previously emerged victorious in all five civic bodies in recent elections, including the high-profile Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The West Bengal civic polls were marked by sporadic incidents, ranging from ransacking of a polling booth to attacks on policemen.

