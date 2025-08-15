40 locations, 11 days: Kammattam director Shan Thulasidharan on ‘huge risk’ they took to film Malayalam series | Excl

Another Malayalam web series is set to drop on OTT. The Shan Thulasidharan-directed project Kammattam will be available for streaming on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium from August 29. In an exclusive interview with OTTplay, Shan discussed how they shot the entire web series in just 11 days. Sudev Nair with Shan Thulasidharan on the sets of Kammattam

'Completed shooting in 11 days'

The director said that by filming in more than 40 to 45 places in 11 days, they were taking a huge risk. According to him, we made use of ample preproduction time to come up with an organised strategy that adheres to the production schedule while maintaining the quality of the web series.

Shan said that the entire team and cast were ready for this challenge, and their combined efforts made it possible to complete the production on schedule. "Most of the actors in this series are also directors, and they understand the importance of time in particular. Everyone on the set, from the actors to the tea servers, had a schedule, and we primarily shot for the entire 24 hours during these days. We accomplished this feat by means of rigorous efforts and clear preparation," he continued.

Shan continued by expressing his confidence in the project and describing doing it in the allotted time as an accomplishment. "In a single day, we filmed 25 scenes, including action scenes. Really enjoyed the process," he said, appreciating the commitment of the whole crew. The majority of the web series was filmed in Bharananganam and other places in Kottayam.

One of the most unsettling cases in Thrissur served as the basis for the six-episode investigative thriller. It is anticipated to provide viewers with a captivating murder mystery that centres on ethical dilemma and treachery. The ensemble cast of Kammattam, includes Jeo Baby, Ajay Vaasudev, Arun Sol, Sreerekha, Akhil Kavalayoor, and Jordy Poonjaa in pivotal roles.

Kammattam to release on ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium on August 29