‘A symbol of human empowerment,’ pregnant Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in new Louis Vuitton Men’s campaign

Rihanna recently shared her second campaign shot for Louis Vuitton Men’s on her Instagram account. The superstar's maternity style has scaled new heights in this latest campaign where she is seen posing with multiple bags and flaunted her baby bump from an unbuttoned jacket. Louis Vuitton Men's collection of Spring Summer'24 (Rihanna Instagram's screenshot )

There is a series of newly published images, of which one was teased on a billboard in Paris depicting the billionaire Marching through New York City, confidently, with a cup in her hand.

The mastermind behind this campaign was the musician Pharrell Williams, who a few days back exhibited his first Louis Vuitton collection after succeeding the late Virgil Abloh as the creative director of menswear.

The photo is shot by Keizo Kitajima and Martine Syms and features William's take on Louis Vuitton’s Speedy bag. The fashion mogul is pictured with varying versions of the bag in blue, red, yellow and green.

Previously, Rihanna collaborated with Pharrell Williams on the N.E.R.D. track “Lemon,” which earned her Admiration for her trendsetting edgy maternity fashion.

Pharrell Williams, the French luxury giant described Rihanna in a press release as “a symbol of human empowerment.” At Pharrell Williams' debut show in Paris, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were twinning in head-to-toe denim. A$AP Rocky wore the same shots Rihanna modelled in her latest ad. Rkihanna was one of the A-listed celebrities, who marked Williams’ Louis Vuitton debut. After the show, she made an impromptu appearance at her boyfriend’s Spotify concert.

On the runway, Pharrell Williams sent out over 70 looks in a Stunning exhibition that exhibited a symphony orchestra and gospel choir. In a press release, Williams said, “The Speedy was always a men’s canvas bag until they made a smaller version for Audrey Hepburn in 1965. I wanted to take something I felt would be unisex and just make a great bag for humans. It is an everyday icon conceived for every walk of life.”

Rihanna is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. She confirmed the pregnancy briefly after Rihanna's halftime performance wrapped In the midst of the internet Deliberating whether or not Rihanna had revealed her new baby bump. Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their firstborn son, in May 2022.

