Abhishek Bachchan pens note, confesses being ‘border-line apologetic’ about his work: People call it lack of confidence

Ahead of the trailer release of his film Dasvi on Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan has shared a long note for his fans and critics. The actor has said that he has been very reticent to speak about his films and even felt border-line apologetic about his work. He added he wants to change this habit of his and want to be unapologetic about the film Dasvi. Also read: Dasvi teaser: Abhishek Bachchan is preparing for class 10 exams once again, fans say 'results acha nhi aaya to...'

The note written on a slate read: "I'm so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It's a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too. I've always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I've made I want to change that. I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we've made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I've always been told "let the work speak for itself". I'm sure Dasvi will but I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film."

He ended the note saying, “Bahut ho gaya! Ab time aa gaya hai, front foot pe khelne ka (It's enough! The time has come to play on the front foot)!”

Dasvi will be streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022. Abhishek plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in Dasvi, who seems to be a convict locked in jail and wants to exercise his right to education. The comedy film also stars Nimrat Kaur as chief minister Bimla Devi and Yami Gautam as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal. Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

