Actor Arjun Gowda turns ambulance driver for people in need during Covid-19 pandemic

Kannada actor Arjun Gowda, who has worked in films such as Yuvarathnaa and Rustum, has turned ambulance driver to help those people who are in dire need in this pandemic. The initiative is called Project Smile Trust.

Arjun has revealed that he’s using ambulance service to help those who need to be transferred to hospitals as well as help people with last rites.

"I've been on the road for a couple of days and I've already helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites. We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice. I'm also ready to travel across town for help,” he was quoted in a report by a leading daily.

“I ended up taking someone who lives in Kengeri all the way to Whitefield to get them admitted in the hospital. I plan on continuing with this help for the next couple of months as the current situation is quite bad and I want to do my bit to people in whatever little way that I can," said Arjun, who added that he also is ready to help with the delivering of oxygen for those in need.

