American YouTuber Adam22 let's wife Lena ‘The Plug’ shoot porn film with another man for…, faces backlash

American YouTuber and podcaster Adam John Grandmaison, also famously known as Adam22 is facing major backlash on Twitter for upcoming content on the lines of the adult film industry and has most certainly crossed the barriers of absurdity with his content.

Adam22 lets wife Lena the plug have sexual intercourse with another man(YouTube)

He married his wife, Lena ‘The Plug’ Nersesian, in May 2023, who initially started her days out as a content creator and shortly later got into the field of the adult film industry. Adam and Lena released their first sex tape in 2017, and it was distributed among their OnlyFans. It took until 2019 for the footage to reach a mass audience on pornographic sites.

Ever since then, the couple went on to start their very own podcast called The Plug, where they interviewed people from the adult film industry. Adam faced major backlash on Twitter when he let his wife Lena have sexual intercourse with another man on camera just for views and clout.

A lot of viewers came down to accuse his wife of having to convince and sell him on the idea and suggest he really expressed discontent with the entirety of the situation.

Controversial Kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate also shared their ideas on the concept of an open relationship. He justified this whole concept by saying 'The Matrix’ is trying to make men subservient to women" and went on to call out the former BMX content creator.

Irrespective of the backlash, Adam still went on to post a picture of him and his wife promoting the pornographic content, which was captioned as "6 days till the world gets to see my wife get her back blown out.'

