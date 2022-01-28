Ananya Panday says she may have a reality show of her own, Deepika Padukone has a request

Ananya Panday said that she may have a reality show of her own one day, just like her mother Bhavana Pandey, who featured in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The Khaali Peeli actor confessed that she sometimes feels that there is a camera around her.

Ananya will be seen next with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in Gehraiyaan. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film will release on Amazon Prime next month.

Ananya, Deepika, Siddhant and Shakun were talking to The Times of India and were asked who’s most likely to have their own reality show during a rapid fire round. Shakun, Deepika and Siddhant confidently said that it would definitely be Ananya and she agreed.

Opening up about why she may have a reality show of her own, Ananya said, “Honestly, sometimes you do this in life, when you just talk as if there’s a camera around you. Do you guys do that? In the middle of a conversation, I’ll just turn to the right as if there’s a camera right there.”

Siddhant even came up with a name for her show, Keeping up with the Pandays, while Shakun said that her show was already in the pipeline. Deepika said that her mother Bhavana has already set a benchmark and asked Ananya to call them to promote their movies on her show. “Call us for promotions please. We’ll come to promote our movies,” she told Ananya.

Ananya made her acting debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She has featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli since then. Gehraiyaan is her fourth film. The actor will also be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu and Hindi bilingual, Liger.

Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, who is mostly known for his comic roles in films like Housefull 4, De Dana Dan and Apna Sapna Money Money.

