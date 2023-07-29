Masamune-kun’s Revenge: Season 2 Episode 5 – Release Date, Time and More

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5 is scheduled to release on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. It will also be available on the AT-X channel at 9 pm JST. For international fans, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 Episode 5 will be released on Monday, July 31. Find the exact release times for all time zones, and the streaming guide here!

In the last episode, things got intense as they adapted chapters 38 and 12 pages of chapter 39 from Hazuki Takeoka's manga. It delved into Yoshino's past and revealed the truth behind the fateful night that forever changed Masamune's life. You won't want to miss what happens next in this thrilling anime!

Fans are eagerly anticipating Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5 to be super exciting, especially because the last episode ended with a cliffhanger.

What is the exact release time of episode 5 of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R season 2?

As mentioned above, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5 will come out on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX. It will also be shown on other local channels like Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, BS Fuji, and AT-X. But, on AT-X. Here is the exact release time in your time zone.

Date Masamune Kun's Revenge R Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date JST PT ET GMT CET IST July, 31 2023 11:00 PM 7:00 AM 10:00 AM 2:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM

The Masamune-Kun's Revenge R anime is based on Hazuki Takeoka's manga and is created by Studio Link Studios. It tells the story of Makabe Masamune and Aki Adagaki, focusing on their lives and adventures.

What Happened in Masamune-Kun's Episode 4?

In Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 4, the story continued from the previous episode and focused on Yoshino's past. Makabe Masamune discovered that his memories might be wrong and went to Aki Adagaki's mansion. He learned that the one who humiliated him years ago was not Aki, but Yoshino. She was jealous of him because he made Aki smile.

Yoshino tried her best to be there for Aki as her maid, but she couldn't believe someone outside their circle could win Aki's heart. That's why she developed a grudge against Makabe and called him "Pig's foot."

On the night of the incident, Aki was sick, and when Masamune visited her, Yoshino disguised herself as Aki and insulted him. But later, she realized her mistake and understood how much Masamune's absence affected Aki's life.

Yoshino asked Makabe to approach Aki and save her from Kanetsugu, as she saw that he didn't hate her. Meanwhile, Aki was on a date with Kanetsugu. Makabe rushed to find Aki, encountering her friends on the way who tried to stop him but told him where she was.

Finally, Makabe reached them and confronted Kanetsugu, accusing him of pretending to be the real "Masamune." The episode ended dramatically with Makabe telling Aki that if she wants to date the "real thing," she should go out with him instead of Kanetsugu.

Episode 5 of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R promises more excitement and a possible plot twist. Fans can't wait to see what happens next and how the central characters' story unfolds in the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates in 2023!

