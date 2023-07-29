Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 5: Exact Release Date, Time and where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is considered a must-watch for the Summer 2023 anime season. The story follows a man who is unemployed and feels deeply unhappy and hopeless. After living a tragic life and passing away, he gets a new chance at life in a magical world, remembering all of his past experiences. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 4 will premiere on July 24. Find the release times for all time zones, and the streaming guide here!

If you're new to the series, here's an official synopsis of Mushoku Tense to help you understand the plot.

‘The main story of Mushoku Tensei focuses on a 34-year-old man who was killed by a truck and then reincarnated as a baby named Rudeus Greyrat who lives in a world filled with swords and magic. He is a baby who grows into a teenager who is proficient in magic and becomes a powerful heir to magic in his family. But because of a magical disaster that happened, everything went wrong, Rudeus was separated from his family and he was only with a girl named Eris Boreas.’

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date And Time

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 5 will premiere on Monday, July 31, and will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll. For viewers in Japan, the episode will be broadcasted on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. Here's the exact release time of the episode in your time zone.

Date Moshuku Tensai: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 5 Release Time JST ET CT GMT PT IST July, 21 2023 12:30 AM 11:30 PM 10:30 PM 3:30 PM 8:30 AM 9:00 PM

What Happened Previously On Mushoku Tensei?

After finishing their mission, Counter Arrow celebrated, and Rudeus, known as Quagmire, became even more famous for saving Sara. Sara made everyone laugh by asking Rudeus to help her buy daggers. They went to a pub, where Sara got drunk and wanted to go to Rudeus' room, but he felt uncomfortable and she left. Upset and drinking alone, Rudeus argued with Soldat and attacked him, but Soldat didn't fight back. Soldat took Rudeus to a place with many ladies, and he met Elise, who thanked him for healing her sister before. Elise told Soldat that Rudeus had a problem, but drunk Rudeus insulted her instead of talking to Sara. Sara was shocked, slapped him, and broke up with him.

Heartbroken, Rudeus tried to harm himself, but Soldat stopped him. Soldat encouraged Rudeus to pursue Sara, but he said no. Soldat then suggested a mission to the Neris Kingdom's labyrinth, and Rudeus agreed. Meanwhile, Elinalise heard about Rudeus defeating a giant Red Dragon and found him in Pippin, Basherant Kingdom.

