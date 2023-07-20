Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: Release Date, Time & More

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated Summer 2023 anime series. Since the premiere of season 2 episode 2 last week, its popularity has soared, captivating fans who now eagerly anticipate the arrival of the upcoming episode.The wait is finally over and episode 3 of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 will be released on Friday, July 21.

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Crunchyroll describes the series as follows, ‘Anne Halford is on her way to fulfill her dream of becoming a confectionary artisan, a Silver Sugar Master—however, the road to her destination is filled with a world of danger. To protect herself, she reluctantly buys Challe, a fairy forced into a life of servitude, but she seeks friendship more than a lackey. Torn between his freedom and her needs, she must confront what the sweet life is worth.’ The anime is inspired by the light novel series "Sugar Apple Fairy Tale" by Miri Mikawa and Aki.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 3 Exact Release time

Date Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 3 Release Time JST EST PT ET GMT IST July 21, 2023 10:00 PM 9:00 AM 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:30 PM

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 3 is scheduled for release at 10:00 PM JST. Here’s the exact release time of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 3 in your time zone.

Where to watch Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 3?

international fans can stream Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 2 on Crunchyroll, and Japanese viewers can enjoy the series on their local TV channels.

What happened in Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 2?

In the previous episode of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, Anne leaves her hometown to participate in the Sugar Confectionery Exhibition. Her childhood friend warns that she can't make the journey alone due to her small stature and limited resources. Although Jonas has feelings for Anne, she believes he pities her and wouldn't propose seriously. Marriage isn't her desire; she wants to lead her own life independently. So, mark your calendars for July 21, 2023 and get ready for another episode of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 which will surely give you butterflies.

