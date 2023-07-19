Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3: Exact release time & date, where to watch

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 3 is now one of the biggest anime shows of the summer in 2023. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of episode 3 after enjoying the second episode. The wait is finally over as episode 3 will premiere on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 will premiere on Thursday, July 20. Find the release Date,times and streaming guide!(MAPPA)

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Crunchyroll describes the series as follows, “For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori...”

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 3 Exact Release Time

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 3 release date is July 20, 2023. Here’s the exact release time of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 3 in your time zone.

Date Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 JST ET CT PT GMT IST July 20, 2023 2:00 AM 1:00 PM 7:00 PM 10:00 AM 5: 00 PM 10: 30 PM

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Episode 3?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 will air on Crunchyroll. The first season is also currently available to stream on Funimation.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

After arriving to rescue Riko, Getou beats up a member of the Curse Group Q and puts him in such a difficult position with one of his cursed spirits that he begs to be freed up. But when Getou refuses to listen to him, he gets very upset and informs him that if comrade Bayer arrives, he will have nowhere to go. At the same time, Getou receives a photograph from Satoru of himself with an unconscious Bayer behind his back. When a member of the Cure Group Q sees it, he is taken aback.

Meanwhile, Fushiguro's coworker criticizes him for being lazy and not focused on his work. However, Fushiguro has a secret plan to weaken Satoru before taking action. On the other hand, Riko, also known as the Star Plasma Vessel, wakes up and mistakenly attacks Satoru and Getou, thinking they are enemies. But her friend Kuroi quickly informs her that they are actually her comrades who rescued her.

Later, Kuroi reveals that Riko lost her family at a young age and has been raised by her. As Riko is about to be merged with Tengen, Masamichi instructs Satoru and Getou to fulfill all her demands. This request is understandable considering that Riko is sacrificing her normal life. Suddenly, Getou informs Satoru that the two cursed spirits he sent to protect Riko have been exorcised, indicating that she is in danger. Fushiguro reveals a 30 million yen reward for capturing Riko on a cursed website. His intention is to attract attackers who will target Satoru, hoping to weaken him. Meanwhile, Satoru, Getou, and Kuroi hurry to the school to locate Riko. They split up, and Getou ends up fighting one of the individuals after Riko. Satoru quickly finds Riko and swiftly rescues her, taking her away from the scene.

