The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 2 : Exact Release Date, Time& More

Jul 18, 2023

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 2 will premiere on Thursday, July 20. Find the release times and streaming guide here!

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 2 will be premiered on Thursday, July 20, at 11:30 PM JST. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of episode 2 after enjoying the first episode.

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 2 will premiere on Thursday, July 20. Find the release times and streaming guide here! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

For those who are unfamiliar with the series. Crunchyroll describes the synopsis of The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 as follows:

“Lucifer and company face new challenges, form new alliances, and…now there’s a baby! Your favorite otherwordly crew returns in this continuation.”

The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 2 will be released on July 20, at 11:30 PM JST.

DateThe Devil is a Part - Timer Season 3 episode 2 Exact Releasing Time
JSTPTCTETCETIST
July, 20 202311:30 PM7:30 AM9:30 AM10:30 AM4:30 PM8:00 PM

Where to watch The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 2?

Japanese viewers can catch it on local channels such as Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS. International viewers can enjoy it on Crunchyroll.

What to Expect in The Devil Is A Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 2?

In The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 2, new characters from Ente Isla are expected to make their appearance. The previous episode teased their arrival, but their identities and intentions remain a mystery. Whether they are demons, angels, or humans is yet to be revealed, adding an element of intrigue for the upcoming episode. Fans can look forward to uncovering more about these characters and their potential role as enemies to Maou Sadao and the others.

About the anime, The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3

The Devil is a Part-Timer is a fantasy comedy light novel series by Satoshi Wagahara with illustrations by Oniku (029). The light novels are published in Japan by ASCII Media Works under Dengeki Bunko, and Yen Press handles the English and North American release. The series has also inspired spin-off manga.

The anime adaptation of The Devil is a Part-Timer premiered in April 2013, consisting of 13 episodes. The first season was produced by White Fox. In July 2022, the second season aired with 12 episodes, and Studio 3Hz took charge of the production.

