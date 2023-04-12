Bleach fans, get ready for a brand new battle in the upcoming TYBW anime Part 2!

Attention Bleach fans! Get ready for some exciting news! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime will continue with Part 2: The Separation in July, and it will feature a brand new battle that was never shown in the original manga. Creator Tite Kubo and Ichigo's voice actor Masakazu Morita recently shared some behind-the-scenes details of the anime's production and development.

Tite Kubo, Bleach mangaka, disclosed that the much-anticipated second part of the Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) would feature an epic showdown between two certain characters which is not drawn in manga.(Tite Kubo)

During an interview, Kubo talked about how he visualizes panels while drawing, and Morita revealed his new approach to pronouncing certain words, such as "Getsugatensho." They also discussed the voice acting process and some of the challenges they faced while recording, such as Yhwach's Japanese voice actor having difficulty memorizing his lines in Katakana.

Tite Kubo himself illustrated an original battle for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime will continue with Part 2

During a recent interview, Tite Kubo, the creator of the beloved manga and anime series Bleach, made a stunning announcement that left fans eagerly anticipating the next instalment of the series. The revelation came when Kubo disclosed that the much-anticipated second part of the Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) arc would feature an epic showdown between two "certain characters." (Also Read: Countdown to the ultimate showdown: Top 10 fights in Naruto according to fans)

It was the anime production team that requested Kubo to include a fight scene in the upcoming TYBW Part 2, and Kubo rose to the challenge by providing five or six pages of intricate illustrations that show how the two characters would move, transition, and fight.

The anticipation builds: Fans speculate on the new battle in Bleach TYBW Part 2

While Kubo did not give away the identity of these characters, the mere mention of a new battle has sparked intense speculation among fans. Many are eagerly trying to guess which characters will be involved in this epic confrontation and what their motivations for fighting might be.

The fact that Kubo took the time to craft detailed illustrations for this battle has only fueled the excitement of Bleach fans, who can't wait to see how the fight will play out. Kubo's attention to detail and his ability to create compelling characters and gripping action scenes have made Bleach one of the most popular manga and anime series of all time. (Also Read: Naruto Returns: 20th anniversary to be celebrated with four brand-new episodes)

Will it be an Uryu vs. Ichigo showdown? Or could it be a surprise matchup featuring a new character? Whatever the outcome, fans are excited to see what Kubo has in store for them.

Catch up before the premiere: The first part of the Thousand-Year Blood War anime streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

If you need to catch up on the first part of the Thousand-Year Blood War anime, it's streaming exclusively on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international regions.

The first part of the Thousand-Year Blood War anime was a hit among fans and won the title of the Fall 2022 anime of the season. In Part 2: The Separation, the peace in the Soul Society is suddenly shattered when residents start disappearing without a trace. The second cour of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set to premiere in July, and fans can't wait to see what new battles and adventures await Ichigo and his friends.

