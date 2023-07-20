Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 3: Exact Release Date, Time and where to Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 is a top-rated series of the Summer 2023 anime season, belonging to the esteemed 'Big 3' in the anime world. Since its July 8 premiere, the second cour has been a beloved fan favorite, and anticipation is high for the next episode. The wait is over for Bleach fans, as Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 3 will be released on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 pm JST.

Ichigo as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For those new to the world of anime, here's an official introduction to Bleach:synopsis of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War might help you understand the plot, ‘Bleach follows a teenage high school student named Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. One day he meets a girl in black robes named Rukia who exercises a spirit and claims to be a Shinigami (God Of Death) who's purpose is to exorcise spirits and destroy evil spirits called Hollows.’

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 3 exact release date and time

Episode 3 of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 will be released on July 22 at 11:00 pm JST. Here’s the exact release time of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 3 in your time zone.

Date Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 3 Exact Release Time JST PT CT ET CET IST July, 22 2023 11:00 PM 7:30 AM 9:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM 9:00 PM

Where to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 2?

The series has been licensed by TV Tokyo in Japan, and the new episodes will be available on Hulu and Disney Plus for international fans.

What happened in Episode 2 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2?

In the previous episode "Peace from the Shadows," the Wandenreich's hidden location within the Seireitei is revealed. Their immediate plan is to wipe out all enemies, focusing on the Gotei 13 captains who lost their Bankai. Despite the captains adapting to new fighting techniques, the Sternritter's strength proves overwhelming. In the meantime, Ichigo continues his training with Ichibei in a different location.

What to expect fromBleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 3?

In the next episode of Bleach TYBW titled "The Fundamental Virulence," Kisuke Urahara may reveal the method for Shinigami to reclaim their stolen Bankai. Mayuri might share this information with the Gotei 13 captains. If successful, the captains could regain their Bankai and its enhanced power. fans can look forward to the reveal of previously unseen characters in the upcoming episode.

