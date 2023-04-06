Blue Lock Season 2: Everything we know so far

Blue Lock fans, get ready for more intense soccer action! The series has officially confirmed a second season and a spin-off movie. Here's everything we know about Blue Lock Season 2 so far.

What is the plot of Blue Lock Season 2?

Blue Lock fans, brace for more soccer action as season 2 of soccer madness is confirmed.(8bit)

Blue Lock Season 2 will most likely adapt volumes 12-23 of the manga, picking up where the first season left off. The players will progress to the Third Selection, competing to form a team of eleven to go against Japan's national Under 20 team.

After the 'U-20' arc, things get even more intense with Ego's unveiling of his plans for a massive international tournament. Expect more twists and turns as Isagi and his team face new challenges in their quest to be the best. (Also Read: How Blue Lock is different from other sports anime?)

Release Date: When will Blue Lock Season 2 premiere?

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for Blue Lock Season 2 yet. However, with 23 volumes of manga available, there's plenty of source material for a second season to be in production. Based on this, it's possible that we may see Blue Lock Season 2 in autumn 2024. Keep your fingers crossed and stay tuned for any official announcements.

Who's in Blue Lock Season 2?

Expect the core voice cast to return for Blue Lock Season 2, including Kazuki Ura, Kaito Tasuku, Hiroshi Kamiya, and Nobunaga Shimazaki. Fans will be happy to hear their favourite characters' voices again. (Also read: Hell's Paradise: Manga vs. Anime - Which one does it better?)

Is there any Blue Lock Season 2 promotional video yet?

No, there is no Blue Lock Season 2 footage available yet. However, keep an eye out for any official announcements, as new information may be released soon.

Where to watch Blue Lock Season 1?

You can stream Blue Lock Season 1 on Netflix, Hotstar and Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock's first season has already gained a massive following, and the second season promises even more action, drama, and suspense. Fans will undoubtedly be waiting eagerly for the next instalment in this epic soccer anime. Get ready to witness Isagi's journey continue!

