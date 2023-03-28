Blue Lock vs. Aoashi: Which soccer anime reigns supreme?

Soccer fans are always looking for the latest and greatest anime to fuel their passion for the sport. Two such anime, Blue Lock and Aoashi, have garnered significant attention recently, with fans debating which one is better. While both are centred around soccer, they are very different shows, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. A still from Aoashi (left) and Blue Lock (Right)(8bit, Production I.G)

Blue Lock: A striker's journey to greatness with a supernatural twist

Blue Lock is a high-stakes training program that brings together the best young forwards in Japan for a brutal battle-royale-style camp, all in the hopes of producing a striker who can lead the Japanese team to victory in the World Cup.(8Bit)

For those who enjoy classic shonen-style anime, Blue Lock is a must-watch. The show follows a young and egoistic striker who dreams of being the best in the world. His journey takes him to a unique program where he must compete against other aspiring strikers for a spot on the national team. Along the way, he learns valuable lessons about teamwork, leadership, and what it truly means to be a great striker. Despite being grounded in reality, the show has some supernatural elements that make it a truly unique experience. (Also Read: Blue Lock Season 2 and movie announced: Get ready for more football action)

What sets Blue Lock apart from other soccer anime?

What sets Blue Lock apart from other soccer anime is its focus on the striker position. In soccer, strikers are the ones responsible for scoring goals, and they often get the most attention. Blue Lock takes this idea to the extreme, creating a world where the striker is the most important position on the field. The show explores what it takes to be a great striker, both physically and mentally, and the challenges that come with it. (Also Read: How Blue Lock is different from other sports anime?)

Aoashi: A grounded and tactical approach to soccer

On the other hand, Aoashi is a more grounded anime that focuses on the sport of soccer itself. The show follows a high school team as they try to win the national championship. Along the way, they face tough opponents and learn valuable lessons about teamwork, character growth, and sportsmanship. Unlike Blue Lock, Aoashi doesn't have any supernatural elements, making it a more realistic and relatable experience.

What sets Aoashi apart from other sports anime?

Aoashi follows a high school team as they try to win the national championship.(Production I.G)

What sets Aoashi apart from other sports anime is its focus on the tactical side of the game. The show spends a lot of time exploring different strategies and tactics that teams use to win matches. It also delves into the relationships between teammates and how they can work together to achieve a common goal. For those who appreciate the finer details of soccer, Aoashi is a great choice.

Choosing between Blue Lock and Aoashi: A matter of personal preference

Of course, there is no clear winner when it comes to Blue Lock vs. Aoashi. Each show has its own strengths and weaknesses, and the choice ultimately comes down to personal preference. Some fans prefer the high-flying action and supernatural elements of Blue Lock, while others appreciate the more grounded approach of Aoashi. (Also Read: The Seinen masterpiece Heavenly Delusion anime release date revealed)

Regardless of which show you choose to watch, one thing is certain: both Blue Lock and Aoashi are great anime for soccer fans. They both offer unique perspectives on the sport and provide plenty of entertainment value. Whether you're a die-hard soccer fan or just looking for a fun new anime to watch, these shows are definitely worth checking out. So, grab some popcorn and settle in for a thrilling ride on the soccer field!