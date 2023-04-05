Celebrating 10 years of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU with OVA & special merch

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, the beloved anime franchise, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with a bang. From special collaborations to screening events, fans of the romantic drama series have plenty to look forward to. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, the beloved anime franchise, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with a bang. (Feel)

Special trailer released for 10th-anniversary celebration of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

The commemoration kicked off with a special trailer featuring scenes from all three seasons of the anime, set to the tune of "Yukiharuame", a new song by Yanaginagi. The visual depicts Hachiman Hikigaya, Yukino Yukinoshita, Yui Yuigahama, and Iroha Isshiki with a cake in the middle, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect.

Fans can expect limited edition Blu-ray boxes, screenings, and radio programs for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's 10th anniversary

One of the initiatives for the 10th anniversary is the release of a first-run limited edition Blu-ray box for the third season. The Sobu High School Service Club Radio and Takuya Eguchi's Bocchi Radio programs are also being revived for the occasion. Fans can catch an all-night screening of the first season on April 15 at United Cinemas Aqua City Odaiba, with Takuya Eguchi (Hachiman Hikigaya), Ryouka Yuzuki (Shizuka Hiratsuka), and Wataru Watari (the light novels' author) in attendance.

Collaboration with Naritake and Animate Times part of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU 10th anniversary celebration

The collaboration with Naritake, which features in the second season's OVA along with its kotteri ramen, offers fans a chance to purchase exclusive merchandise such as clear files, can badges, and T-shirts. Additionally, the show is working with Animate Times to hold the Oregairu Awards, allowing fans to vote for their favourite characters in categories like Best Solitary, Cutest, Best Boy, and Best Girl. Voters can even nominate characters that aren't included in the prepared options.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU: a brief overview of the beloved anime franchise

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU is based on the light novel series written by Watari and illustrated by Ponkan, which began in 2011 and has 20 volumes as of February 2023. The first season premiered on April 5, 2013, and was produced by Brain's Base, while Feel produced the last two seasons with Kei Oikawa as director. The main cast includes Eguchi as Hachiman, Saori Hayami as Yukino, Nao Touyama as Yui, and Ayane Sakura as Iroha.

New OVA for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU to be released with upcoming game

To top it off, a new OVA will be bundled with the upcoming Yahari Game Demo Ore no Seishun Love-Kome wa Machigatteiru. Kan game launching on April 27. The series has come a long way since its premiere, captivating audiences with its relatable characters and unique take on high school romance.

For fans, the 10th-anniversary celebrations are an opportunity to reflect on the impact My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU has had on their lives. The franchise has tackled important themes like friendship, self-discovery, and the challenges of growing up, resonating with viewers across the globe. As the celebrations continue, fans eagerly await what the future holds for this beloved series.