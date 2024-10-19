Menu Explore
Chainsaw Man Chapter 181: Release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 19, 2024 02:30 PM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 181.

Fan favourite manga is back with a new plot and the accompanied twists and turns in the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man. Fans are as curious to learn where Fujimoto will go with this manga as Denji and Asa venture into uncharted territory. The release date of the Chainsaw Man Chapter 181 was announced via the manga’s official website.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 181 will be released on October 23 (JST).(Viz.com)
Chainsaw Man Chapter 181 will be released on October 23 (JST).(Viz.com)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 181 release date and time

According to the official Shueisha MANGA Plus website, the next much-anticipated chapter will be released on Wednesday, October 23. The chapter will be uploaded at midnight (JST) which will result in October 22 for the international fans. The exact time of the release will differ based on the viewer’s residential country. However, international fans can utilise the following table to catch the episode in time.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Daylight Time8 AM, Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time11 AM, Tuesday, October 22, 2024
British Summer Time4 PM, Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Central European Summer Time5 PM, Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 PM, Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11 PM, Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12 AM, Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 AM, Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 181?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga. Chapter 178 is also available Shonen Jump+ app, however, fans would require a subscription plan to access the chapter via this source.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 181?

The next chapter will focus on Denji’s perspective which has not been seen since Chapter 171 might also reveal a dialogue from him on Nayuta’s death. The chapter will also feature a brief separation between Denji and Asa where the latter will confront Yoru for attempting Denji’s murder. A fight can also be witnessed between the two with Yoru likely threatening Asa.

