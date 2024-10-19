Will Tom Hardy's Venom fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man? Actor opens up at Comic-Con

Venom: The Last Dance will be Tom Hardy’s last venture in the Spider-Man’s villain trilogy. However, the actor expressed his desire to go up against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in a battle. Hardy took the Comic-Con stage on Friday to showcase his upcoming film which is set to release on October 25, 2024, where he revealed his desire to fight Spider-Man. Tom Hardy expressed eagerness to battle Tom Holland's Spider-Man.(@tomholland2013/Instagram, @tomhardy/Instagram)

Tom Hardy willing to fight Spider-Man ‘today’

Hardy revealed, “I would love to fight Spider-Man. I would love to fight him now. I’m happy to fight Spider-Man today, 100 per cent. I would never say never.” He added, “We were specifically set up to bring Venom to a movie format, and that’s what we’ve done. ‘The Last Dance’ is the final piece in that trilogy and we’re really excited about that,” as reported by Variety.

The actor is returning as the human half of The Symbiote, Eddie Brock, for the last time after the previous two standalone movies. Fans have been begging for an encounter between Spiderman and Venom, however, the latter has not been up against the friendly neighbourhood superhero yet.

Long shot future chance at Spider-man & Venom crossover

There may be more symbiote-focused movies in future as the trailer has a brief look at Knull in it. Knul is the evil symbiote creator who recently appeared in the Marvel comics. In the Venom trailer, he was shown sitting on a black throne with stringy, long white hair similar to what he looks like in the comics.

Kelly Marcel said during the Comic Con, “This is just the introduction to Knull. He’s a massive, massive character so you can never be one-and-done with him. This is just a little taster of Knull. We get to meet him. What the future holds for him, who knows.”

However, he also confirmed that “the plot for Eddie and Venom closes here. But as you know, there are lots of symbiote stories in the canon. There are lots of places to go, and maybe there are a few Easter eggs in here that might start that journey off.”