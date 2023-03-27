Countdown begins! Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out premieres June 2023

After much anticipation, the beloved anime series, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, has finally unveiled it's main visual and trailer, sending fans into a frenzy. This new addition to the Rascal Does Not Dream universe is set to premiere in Japanese theatres on June 23, and follows the heartwarming journey of Sakuta Azusagawa and his sister Kaede as they face the challenges of adolescence together.

Sibling bonds: The heartwarming story of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out

After much anticipation, the beloved anime series, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, has finally unveiled it's main visual and trailer, sending fans into a frenzy.(Cloverworks)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Sakuta nears the end of his second year of high school, he must also help his younger sister overcome her supernatural affliction known as Adolescence Syndrome, which has kept her confined indoors. Together, they navigate the trials and tribulations of growing up, with all the heartwarming moments and difficulties that come with it. (Also Read: Bite-sized romance: 6 short romance anime for love on the go)

Back and better than ever: The talented team and cast behind the sequel of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Bunny Girl Senpai

After much anticipation, the beloved anime series, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, has finally unveiled it's main visual and trailer, sending fans into a frenzy.(Cloverworks)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans will be pleased to hear that the same talented team and cast that worked on the previous series are back for this sequel. They include director Souichi Masui, series composer and scriptwriter Masahiro Yokotani, and character designer Satomi Tamura. Returning cast members include Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, Yurika Kubo, Nao Touyama, Atsumi Tanezaki, Maaya Uchida, and Inori Minase. (Also Read: Demon Slayer Season 3 & more: Must-watch anime of the second week of April 2023)

A universe expanding: Exciting news for fans of Rascal Does Not Dream

But that's not all! Fans can also look forward to a new addition to the Rascal Does Not Dream universe, with the upcoming adaptation of the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid novel. Although details are sparse at the moment, fans are already buzzing with excitement about what this new anime will bring to the table. (Also Read: Meet Hori and Miyamura in the new Horimiya anime, coming in July 2023)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The release of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out is a highly-anticipated event for fans of the series. With its talented staff and cast, heartwarming story, and relatable characters, this anime is sure to be a sequel worth watching. Fans around the world are eagerly counting down the days until they can witness the latest adventures of Sakuta and Kaede.