Did Demon Slayer hire a Bollywood director for Season 3? Fans speculate!

The world of anime is a diverse and ever-evolving landscape, constantly drawing inspiration from various cultures and traditions. From Japanese folklore to Western mythology, anime creators are always on the lookout for new sources of inspiration. However, with the recent release of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1, some fans have begun to speculate whether the show might have taken inspiration from Indian dramas.

The Infinity Fortress Scene: A visual spectacle and Indian drama homage

While it's unclear whether Demon Slayer took direct inspiration from Indian dramas, it's not hard to see why fans made the connection. (Ufotable)

The episode in question, which features the Infinity Fortress scene, is a visual spectacle to behold. The animation, the CG, and the compositing are all top-notch, as expected from the studio that brought us Fate/Zero and Kara no Kyoukai. However, some fans couldn't help but notice the unusual transitions used in the scene, which seemed straight out of an Indian drama.

One fan on Reddit wrote, "The Infinity Fortress part was edited like an Indian soap opera, lol." Another added, "The transitions unironically reminded me of the 'What if Death Note was an Indian drama' post from the other day." Some fans even speculated that the show might have hired a Bollywood director for the Infinity Fortress scene. (Also Read: Mark your calendars - Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 airs April 16th! Leaked details inside)

Indian drama inspiration? Fans notice unusual transitions in Demon Slayer

While it's unclear whether Demon Slayer took direct inspiration from Indian dramas, it's not hard to see why fans made the connection. Indian dramas, particularly soap operas, are known for their over-the-top editing, dramatic transitions, and exaggerated facial expressions. These elements are present in the Infinity Fortress scene, where the camera zooms in on the character's faces, the colours pop out, and the transitions are almost comical.

The scene in question features Terao levelling up and learning from Bollywood, which some fans found amusing. The scene's transitions are particularly noteworthy, as they use split screens, close-ups, and slow-motion shots that are reminiscent of Indian dramas. The result is a scene that is both visually stunning and slightly absurd.

One fan wrote, "I can't help but laugh at the scene in the infinity fortress. All the shot edits and transitions reminded me of those over-the-top Bollywood edits." Another added, "Maybe it's just me, but Ufotable bit overboard with the animation. too many zoom-up, and too many effects. it's like watching a Bollywood movie lol." (Also Read: Is this the Demon Slayer's controversial scene fans have been waiting for? Season 3 finally unveils infamous bathhouse)

Despite the similarities, it's worth noting that Demon Slayer is not the first anime to incorporate elements from Indian culture. Anime like Naruto and One Piece have featured characters with Indian-inspired designs, and Indian mythology has made appearances in shows like Inuyasha and Fullmetal Alchemist. The anime industry's fascination with Indian culture is not new, and it's likely that Demon Slayer is just another example of this trend.

