Is this the Demon Slayer's controversial scene fans have been waiting for? Season 3 finally unveils infamous bathhouse

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of season 3, and it did not disappoint. The season premiered with a one-hour episode that caught up with Tanjiro after his battle with Gyutaro. But it was a later episode that had fans talking, as it included a controversial bathhouse scene. The bathhouse scene had been previously included in the Demon Slayer compilation film and was banned in Saudi Arabia due to its risqué content

In the scene, Tanjiro visits the demon slayer Corps' hidden village and encounters Kanroji, the Love Hashira, while she is bathing in a hot spring. The scene caused controversy in the manga, as Kanroji stands up entirely nude. Although the anime censored her private parts, fans were still able to see pretty much everything.

The scene had been previously included in the Demon Slayer compilation film and was banned in Saudi Arabia due to its risqué content. However, for most regions, the scene went over without a hitch.

Despite the controversy, fans were thrilled to see the bathhouse scene included in season three. For those who haven't yet checked out the new season, it's streaming now on Crunchyroll. And for those unfamiliar with the series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows the story of Tanjiro, a boy who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered by a demon and his younger sister is transformed into one. Tanjiro sets out to turn his sister back into a human and avenge his family's death.