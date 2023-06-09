Doc Ock Returns as a Japanese Schoolgirl in this Spider-man Spin-off Manga

The creators of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes have joined forces with Marvel for a Spider-verse spin-off manga titled Spider-Man: Octopus Girl. The story will feature the iconic Spiderman villain Doctor Octopus who awakens from his coma in the form of a Japanese schoolgirl named Otoho Okutamiya.

(From bottom left) Frames from ...Into The SpiderVerse (2018); the 2004 ...India comic series; Electro in the 2014 film; Uncle Ben and Aunt May in the 2002 film; Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin; Pavitr Prabhakar as seen in the upcoming film; the first issue of the standalone comic. (Images: Sharad Devarajan, Marvel, Shutterstock)

The story and art will be produced by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court. A teaser visual with Spiderman, Doctor Octopus, and presumably the character design of Otoho Okutomiya was released recently. Moreover, producer and writer Phil Lord hinted at a cameo by Takuya Yamashiro, the hero from Toei’s Spiderman (1978). The manga will make its debut on June 20 on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ manga app.

Few details have been released regarding the story but it seems to follow the popular isekai or reincarnation manga trope. Doctor Octopus has been known to swap bodies and fans are excited to see his highly intelligent and arrogant character as a middle-school student. Expectations are high from the renowned Marvel Entertainment as well as the talented My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ creators Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court.

Doctor Octopus (Dr Otto Gunther Octavius) is a Marvel character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Known as Doc Ock for short, he was first featured in The Amazing Spider-Man #3 (July 1963). The mad scientist is recognised as an extremely intelligent individual. He is usually depicted as a supervillain against Spider-Man but has also been portrayed as an anti-hero at times.

In terms of appearance, Doc Ock has a stocky build. But most importantly, four appendages extend from his back, resembling an octopus' tentacles. They are immensely strong and durable, capable of precise movement, and even resistant to radiation. These arms were attached to a harness that would fit around his torso but after an accident in the lab, they permanently fused to his body.