Swinging into action: Deku's blackwhip power brings Spider-Man vibes to My Hero Academia

Deku has come a long way since he first entered U.A. High School. From a quirkless boy who looked up to heroes to the next wielder of One For All, he has become one of the most powerful heroes in the world. But with great power comes great responsibility, and Deku has been shouldering more than his fair share of it lately.

After the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, Deku has been growing in power as he gains more control over One For All. However, this power has come at a cost. He's been struggling with the weight of his newfound abilities and the danger they bring. The pressure of being the only one capable of defeating All For One and Tomura Shigaraki is immense. But even with all of that, Deku has continued to push forward, determined to become the hero he knows he can be.

Is Deku becoming Spider-Man?

In the newest episode of My Hero Academia, we see just how far Deku has come. He's now a vigilante hero, fighting against All For One's assassins alone. But he's not alone in the true sense of the word. His quirk, Blackwhip, has given him the ability to traverse the city much like Spider-Man uses his webs. He's swinging from building to building with ease, dodging attacks with his Danger Sense, which is much like Spidey's famous Spider-Sense.

Watching Deku move through the city with such ease and grace is a sight to behold. It's clear that he's not just a hero, he's become a symbol of hope for those who are fighting against the villains that threaten their world. Just like Spider-Man, Deku is a hero who will do whatever it takes to protect those he loves, even if it means putting himself in harm's way. (Also Read: The impact of I Am Atomic: Inside The Eminence in Shadow's Signature move)

How are Deku's powers different from Spider-Man's power?

But there are differences between Deku and Spider-Man. For one, Deku's power is much greater than Spider-Man's. With One For All, he has access to a multitude of abilities that make him a formidable opponent. He's not just swinging from buildings; he's using his strength, speed, and agility to take down his enemies. And while Spider-Man is known for his quick wit and snarky comments, Deku is more serious, driven by his desire to become the best hero he can be. (Also Read: The rise of the Yellow Flash: Why Minato is set to get his own spin-off manga)

My Hero Academia's Deku has become the anime's own take on the famous Marvel hero Spider-Man. With his newfound abilities, he's become a vigilante hero who swings from building to building, fighting against the villains who threaten his world. As My Hero Academia's sixth season continues, it's clear that Deku's journey is far from over. But with each new episode, we see him growing stronger, more determined, and more like the hero he's always wanted to be.