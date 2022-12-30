Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse has a mature plot, is not a ‘kid’s movie', says senior animator

Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated movies coming out next year. The sequel to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will hit theatres next summer. Now senior animator Ere Santos has revealed that the sequel is not a 'kid's movie'. (Also read: Marvel announces documentary on Stan Lee set to release in 2023, shares teaser on his 100th birthday)

Although Dhanush's Pavitr Prabhakar is one of the new characters in the film, and among the team of Spider-People who are given the charge of protecting the world, no further details about the plot and its possible connection to India has been made. Meanwhile, senior character animator Ere Santos has hinted that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not a kid's movie.

He said, "It was really challenging project. So it was a lot of frustrating times, something every production has. But what kind of kept us going was we'd be frustrated, or something would change, or a sequence was cut, and then we'd see a new render, and we'd be like, 'Okay, alright? Let's go, let's go,' And also, some of the choices characters were making in the story were like, 'What? Okay, all right. This is a kid's movie? I guess it's not a kid's movie. Okay, cool. Yeah, that's good.' So it's very, very, super exciting to me."

Talking about the mature elements of the movie, Ere Santos further added in an interview with The Direct, "I think, to be more specific, it's just the different art styles that they have, the different effects that they have on the different visuals, and the different worlds you travel to and it's very exciting. A lot of stuff that's been said already, but from an insider perspective, I've seen stuff in the movie that I've never seen in art before. And I'm very, very excited for the world to see."

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that The Spot, voiced by Jason Schwartzman, will be the villain in the next two sequels. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2, 2023.

