Dhanush tops IMDB's list of India's most popular stars of 2022; 6 out of 10 stars are from South

Dhanush emerged on top of the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 list, which has been curated, based on the number of pageviews registered for the celeb pages. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were ranked second and third on the list that IMDB shared on Wednesday. Six out of the top ten stars, including Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, NTR Jr, Allu Arjun and Yash, are from south India. (Also read: Kantara becomes highest-rated Indian film on IMDb, Dhanush calls it a must-watch)

Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been ranked at the fourth and fifth slot while Hrithik Roshan took the sixth spot, followed by Kiara Advani. NT Rama Rao Jr stood at the eighth slot while Allu Arjun and Yash took the ninth and tenth slots.

Alia Bhatt told IMDb in a statement, “2022 has by far been the most memorable year I’ve had at the movies—I am forever thankful and grateful for the love the audience gave all my films this year and feel honoured to have collaborated with our country’s finest filmmakers and artists."

She added, "IMDb is a true testament to the people’s voice and I hope I can continue to entertain the audience for as long as I face the camera! Love and light. Thank you once again.”

Dhanush has featured in several popular projects this year, including the Tamil film Maaran and the Hollywood film The Gray Man.

Alia was seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra while Aishwarya featured in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I that continues to woo audiences across the globe. Samantha was seen in the lead role in the Telugu hit Yashoda.

Ram Charan and NTR Jr were seen in RRR - the SS Rajamouli film that is currently vying for an Oscar nomination. Yash featured in KGF Chapter 2, the first film that broke box office records in India this year.

Kiara Advani featured in blockbuster films this year - JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Hrithik played the role of Vedha in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedhathat released earlier this year.

