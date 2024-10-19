Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The recently released anime Dragon Ball DAIMA announced the release date for its next episode. The previous episode in the animation series confirmed that it was King Gomah’s wish which resulted in Goku and his friends turning into kids. The main cast understood what happened and what they had to do to save Dende from the main villains. It also introduced a new character Glorio. Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3 will be released on October 25 (JST).(@DB_official_en/X)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3 release date and time

Episode 3 of Dragon Ball DAIMA is scheduled to be released at 11:40 pm (JST) on Friday, October 25. While the day of release will be the same for all the regions except Australia, the exact time of release of the episode will differ for every region due to the different time zones applicable. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time and catch the episode in time.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:40 am Friday October 25, 2024 Central Time 9:40 am Friday October 25, 2024 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday October 25, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:40 pm Friday October 25, 2024 Central European Time 4:40 pm Friday October 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:10 pm Friday October 25, 2024 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday October 25, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:40 am Saturday October 26, 2024

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3?

The preview at the end of the previous episode showed how Goku, Glorio, and Supreme Kai arrived at the Demon Realm. Hence, the next episode is expected to dive deeper into this new realm and what challenges or surprises it may bring for Goku and his friends.